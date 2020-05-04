Verdict 6.9 / 10

The Dodge Charger follows the adage, “if it ain't broke, don't fix it,” to a tee. The platform is old by modern vehicle standards, but Dodge's seemingly annual release of new trims, special variants, and more powerful engines ensures the dated four-door feels fresh year after year. And the 2020 Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody model is no exception.

The Hellcat Widebody is pretty much the same Hellcat we saw five years ago, only now it's slightly wider and a bit grippier. Dramatic changes these are not, but the extended fenders and better ruber are just enough for us to fall in love with this 707-horsepower sedan all over again.

