Remember the Maserati Alfieri concept from 2014? Remember when the company promised a production version you could actually buy shortly after said debut? Well, it's 2020, and while we aren't exactly getting a road-going version of the Alfieri, the company's latest creation might be even better. This is the Maserati MC20.

Though it may not share the same name as the concept – or even the same looks – the Maserati MC20 packs more of a punch than the Alfieri likely ever could. The MC20 has a hugely powerful V6 and brand new technology inside, and it even comes in three different flavors: gas, electric, and convertible.

All-New Engine

The traditional gas-powered MC20 is the one we’re most excited about. Powered by a new twin-turbocharged, twin-combustion 3.0-liter V6, the Maserati produces a whopping 621 horsepower (463 kilowatts) and 538 pound-feet (729 newton-meters), all of it routed through an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission. That means it can sprint to 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in 2.9 seconds and on to a top speed of 201 mph (323 kmh).

Maserati developed the MC20's "Nettuno" V6 completely in-house – this isn't some Alfa Romeo engine on steroids. Using fancy Formula 1–inspired tech, like an additional combustion event separate from the main chamber to increase power, the MC20 boasts a best-in-class power-to-weight ratio of 2.3 kilograms per horsepower, meaning each pony only has to lug around 5.1 pounds. The sports car tips the scales at a mere 3,306 pounds (1,500 kilograms) thanks in part to a lightweight monocoque construction.

Four traditional modes – Wet, GT, Sport, and Corsa – are available via the drive mode selector, with a fifth "ESC Off" option that disables traction control completely. Each mode adjusts things like steering feel and throttle sensitivity, as well as the adaptive suspension. The double-wishbone setup with active shock absorbers raises and lowers the car depending on the drive mode.

All of those same features (other than the engine, obviously) carry over to the electric version. And though Maserati hasn't provided details like battery size or charging, the company does promise a 0 to 62 mph sprint of 2.8 seconds, a top speed of 193 mph (310 kmh), and 201 miles of range (323 km) in Europe (US figures will likely differ).

Aerodynamic Design

At the core of each MC20 is a monocoque carbon-fiber tub – similar to what you get in many modern supercars. Developed by Maserati and Dallara, that chassis can accommodate all three versions (coupe, electric, and convertible) with only slight modifications. Using that monocoque tub as the base, Maserati designers spent more than 2,000 hours in Dallara's wind tunnel sculpting the final look. And that time spent seems well worth it.

The Maserati MC20 is definitely a looker. Up front, the coupe has a sizeable Trident badge embedded within a simple mesh grille, sharp LED headlights that extend up onto the front fenders, and numerous creases and divots indicative of its aerodynamic nature. Exposed carbon fiber coats the front splitters, roof and side sills, and makes its way to the rear.

The rear end of the MC20 looks more streamlined, with horizontal LED taillights, dual exhaust tips just under the license plate, and a large carbon fiber diffuser below that. And the wheels are very sharp. The new Maserati MC20 comes in six fancy-sounding new colors: Bianco Audace, Giallo Genio, Rosso Vincente, Blu Infinito, Nero Enigma, and Grigio Mistero.

Upscale Interior

Much of the carbon fiber found on the exterior carries over to the interior as well. The center column, paddle shifters, and driver-focused steering wheel all wear the lightweight weave. The rest of the cabin – the seats, dash, and door panels in particular – sport a mix of Alcantara and stitched leather with blue accents.

The MC20 comes standard with a 10.3-inch touchscreen display that runs the new Maserati Intelligent Assistant (MIA), as well as a 10.3-inch digital instrument cluster. The infotainment system promises more personalization and features than any other Maserati system before it, including Maserati Connect, which alerts the owner to things like service dates and security features, all accessible via a smartphone.

The Maserati MC20 starts at $210,000 in the US. Expect the super sports car to hit the market next year.