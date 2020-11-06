Here and now in 2020, there are a lot of ways to go fast. But absurd speed isn't just for supercar and sports car owners anymore. Many companies now offer performance SUVs – the quickest of which we've on our fastest SUVs story – and a handful of those same brands even have performance pickup trucks, too.

You’re probably already familiar with fast factory trucks like the Ford Raptor and Ram TRX. But our definitive ranking of the fastest trucks available in 2020 and 2021 also includes aftermarket options from specialists like Hennessey and Shelby American, with some of those options offering hypercar-esque amounts of power. There’s even a thoroughly modern EV represented too.

So if you're in the market for something with stupid straight-line speed, but all the same towing and hauling capabilities you expect from a truck, maybe one of these pickups is right for you.

Chevrolet's most powerful Colorado, the rugged ZR2, produces 308 horsepower and 275 pound-feet from a 3.6-liter naturally aspirated V6. While not intended as a performance machine for the street, the Colorado ZR2 is still one of the quickest factory trucks on sale today, able to scoot to 60 miles per hour in 7.1 seconds, but it’s also one of the most capable off-road. The ZR2 gets a bevy of off-road–ready features like locking differentials on both axles, a two-speed transfer case, meaty off-road tires, and even Multimatic DSSV shocks at each corner.

0-60: 7.1 Seconds

Horsepower: 308

Torque: 275

Top Speed: N/A

See Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 Pricing

Ram has another, even more powerful truck on this list (you probably know what it is). But the traditional 1500 with the optional eTorque Hemi V8 is pretty quick on its own. That version of the 1500 produces 395 horsepower and 410 pound-feet, propelling the hefty truck to 60 miles per hour in an estimated 6.5 seconds in the right spec. The secret is the additional boost that comes from the eTorque feature – which is essentially just a motor/generator attached to the crankshaft that adds additional low-end torque.

0-60: 6.5 Seconds (est.)

Horsepower: 395

Torque: 410

Top Speed: N/A

See Ram 1500 Pricing

The standard Ford Ranger, with its stock 270-horsepower engine, doesn't make the cut. But if you get the Ford Ranger Gets Performance Pack Pushing Output To 315 HP option, an $825 add-on that boosts the output of the turbocharged 2.3-liter engine to 315 horses and 370 pound-feet, the Ranger is actually quite quick. Estimates suggest this truck will get to 60 miles per hour in as little as 6.1 seconds with the optional performance pack.

0-60: 6.1 Seconds (est.)

Horsepower: 315

Torque: 370

Top Speed: N/A

See Ford Ranger Pricing

Powered by the same twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 as the F-150 Raptor, the 450-horsepower Ford F-150 Limited is a surprisingly quick truck. Estimates from a standing start suggest a 60 time of around 6.0 seconds flat. But at any rate, you won't be disappointed by this truck's straight-line speed, though its lofty price tag may force a frown.

0-60: 6.0 Seconds (est)

Horsepower: 450

Torque: 510

Top Speed: N/A

See Ford F-150 Pricing

Even though the Raptor uses the same twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 as the Limited model, this version of the F-150 is slightly quicker to 60 from a standstill. The rugged off-road truck can hit 60 miles per hour in about 5.7 seconds, and it tops out at a pretty good 107 miles per hour. It's also one of the most capable trucks on this list, wearing some of the toughest off-road kit you'll find anywhere.

0-60: 5.7 Seconds

Horsepower: 450

Torque: 510

Top Speed: 107 Miles Per Hour

See Ford F-150 Raptor Pricing

2020 Hennessey Ford Ranger VelociRaptor

This is the first Hennessey build on our list – and by default, the slowest – but there are plenty more where that came from. Even as the “slowest” truck (technically) that Hennessey builds, the Ford Ranger VelociRaptor produces a hearty 360 horsepower and 440 pound-feet from a highly tuned version of the truck’s stock 2.3-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder engine. That actually makes it quicker to 60 than its factory F-150 Raptor sibling, able to get there in just 4.8 seconds. And it's tough off the road too, with a noticeable lift, heavy-duty shocks, and BF Goodrich off-road tires.

0-60: 4.9 Seconds

Horsepower: 360

Torque: 440

Top Speed: 101+ Miles Per hour

See More Of The Hennessey Ford Ranger

With 702 horsepower from a supercharged 6.2-liter V8, the new Ram 1500 TRX is the fastest gas-powered production truck on our list. This Hellcat-powered behemoth takes just 4.5 seconds to hit 60, and flat out, the TRX will sprint all the way to 118 miles per hour – even with stock 35-inch off-road tires. Technically this is the fastest factory half-ton you can buy right now… but the TRX is still no match for some of the aftermarket options on this list.

0-60: 4.5 Seconds

Horsepower: 702

Torque: 650

Top Speed: 118 Miles Per Hour

See Ram 1500 TRX Pricing

2020 Hennessey Ford F-150 VelociRaptor 600 Twin Turbo

As if the stock Ford F-150 Raptor weren't quick enough, Hennessey has an upgrade package that boosts the output to 600 horsepower – up from the factory’s 450 horses. Among the upgrades are a high-flow air induction system, a front-mounted intercooler upgrade, and a new exhaust system, which boost the power figure and give the Hennessey Raptor absurd straight-line speed. This truck will sprint to 60 miles per hour in 4.2 seconds and on to a quarter-mile time of 12.1 seconds.

0-60: 4.2 Seconds

Horsepower: 600

Torque: 622

Top Speed: 110+ Miles Per hour

See More Of The Hennessey Ford F-150

2021 SVE GMC Syclone

Hennessey isn't the only tuner on this list with a ridiculously quick truck. Specialty Vehicle Engineering – or SVE for short – revived the iconic GMC Syclone nameplate recently in the form of a supercharged GMC Canyon. Packing a 5.3-liter V8 and all-wheel drive, this unique truck produces 750 horsepower and 600 pound-feet. Unfortunately, we don't have 0-60 times or top speed figures on this truck – but based on power alone, it's easily near the top. SVE says it will build only 50 examples for the 2021 model year.

0-60: N/A

Horsepower: 750

Torque: 600

Top Speed: N/A

2019 GMC Syclone First Drive: Run For Cover (Video)

2020 Hennessey Ford F-150 Venom 775

Even though the F-150 Raptor is the most powerful truck that Ford produces, Hennessey has a version of the standard F-150 that's even quicker than the company's tuned Raptor. The F-150 Venom 775, as its name suggests, produces 775 horsepower from a 5.0-liter Coyote V8 with a 2.9-liter high-flow supercharger affixed. This truck will hit 60 miles per hour in 4.0 seconds flat and conquer the quarter mile in just 12.1 seconds at 116 miles per hour.

0-60: 4.0 Seconds

Horsepower: 775

Torque: N/A

Top Speed: 116+ Miles Per Hour

See More Of The Hennessey Ford F-150

2020 Hennessey Chevrolet Silverado / GMC Sierra Goliath 800

Hennessey’s Goliath 800 package, available for both the Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra, gives General Motors’ half-ton truck platform a whopping 805 horsepower. The secret to all that extra power is the addition of a new high-flow 2.9-liter supercharger atop the standard 6.2-liter V8 engine. The extra oomph pairs with a significant 6.0-inch lift, 20-inch wheels, and “Goliath” exterior graphics.

0-60: 4.3 Seconds

Horsepower: 800

Torque: N/A

Top Speed: N/A

See More Of The Hennessey Chevrolet Silverado

2020 Roush Ford F-150 Nitemare

The Roush F-150 Nitemare lives up to its name with a scary 650 horsepower and 610 pound-feet, and the ability to hit 60 miles per hour in just 3.9 seconds. The secret to all that power is the new supercharged 5.0-liter V8 under the hood. The Roush F-150 Nitemare also gets custom features like new 22-inch wheels and better rubber to help cope with all that newfound power. If you want one, it will cost you an extra $19,150 on top of the price of a standard Ford F-150.

0-60: 3.9 Seconds

Horsepower: 650

Torque: 610

Top Speed: N/A



See More Of The Roush Ford F-150 Nitemare

2021 SVE Chevrolet Silverado Yenko/SC

SVE's 750-horsepower Syclone is only one of two super-fast trucks the specialty shop produces. The Yenko/SC Chevrolet Silverado pumps out 800 horsepower and 720 pound-feet, courtesy of a supercharged 5.3-liter V8, and comes in both rear- and four-wheel-drive configurations. Much like the Syclone, SVE promises just 50 examples of the truck for the 2021 model year.

0-60: N/A

Horsepower: 800

Torque: 720

Top Speed: N/A

See More Of the SVE Chevrolet Silverado

2020 Hennessey Jeep Gladiator Maximus

Even though Hennessey has absurdly quick Raptors and Silverados, the fastest truck that the company currently builds is actually the Jeep Gladiator. Dubbed the Maximus, this 1,000-horsepower Jeep gets a supercharged 6.2-liter Hellcat V8 swap as well as an HPE 1000 ECU upgrade. But it will cost you: Hennessey asks $225,000 for the Jeep Gladiator Maximus. At least that price includes the cost of a new Gladiator.

0-60: 3.9 Seconds

Horsepower: 1,000

Torque: 993

Top Speed: N/A

See More Of The Hennessey Jeep Gladiator

The fastest aftermarket truck you can buy isn't from Hennessey or SVE. Instead, the Ford F-150 Super Snake comes from none other than Shelby American. The iconic Ford tuner claims the title of "world's fastest truck" – that is, until the next one on this list arrives to market – with this year's introduction of the F-150 Super Snake. Titled after the iconic Shelby Super Snake with the same name, the Super Snake gets a 770-horsepower supercharged V8 capable of propelling the truck to 60 miles per hour in 3.5 seconds and to 100 mph in just 8.3 seconds. Even though some of the aforementioned trucks are more powerful, the F-150 Super Snake is quicker to 60 than all of them.

0-60: 3.5 Seconds

Horsepower: 770

Torque: N/A

Top Speed: N/A

See More Of The Shelby F-150 Super Snake

There are 14 hugely powerful gas-powered trucks on this list, both from manufacturers and aftermarket specialists. But the fastest truck, which you should start seeing on the road next year as a 2021 model, actually uses battery power. The Rivian R1T promises up to 750 horsepower and 829 pound-feet from a 180-kilowatt-hour battery pack, and it will go on sale sometime around the middle of 2021. According to Rivian, that instant torque from the electric motors should be able to propel its truck to 60 miles per hour in 3.0 seconds flat – half a second quicker than the next-best Shelby Super Snake. Of course, these are still just projections and we'll have to wait until the Rivian R1T officially hits the road.

0-60: 3.0 Seconds

Horsepower: 750

Torque: 829

Top Speed: N/A

FAQs

What is the fastest pickup truck?

The electric Rivian R1T pickup is the fastest truck with 750 horsepower, 829 pound-feet of torque, and an estimated 0-60 time of 3.0 seconds.

What pickup truck has the best 0-60 time?

The Rivian R1T has the best 0-60 time of any truck at an estimated 3.0 seconds.

What truck has the most horsepower?

The Hennessey Jeep Gladiator Maximus has the most power of all the trucks on this list. The Hellcat-powered pickup produces 1,000 horsepower and 993 pound-feet of torque.

What truck has the best top speed?

The Ram 1500 TRX has the fastest quoted top speed of any production truck at 118 miles per hour.

Fastest Trucks 0-60