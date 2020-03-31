Verdict 6.4 / 10

Struggling sales, Brexit, and efforts to electrify have cost Jaguar Land Rover billions at a time it can ill-afford such an expense. But the company's problems do not, for the most part, extend to its products. The British automaker has a line of impressive vehicles that, for one reason or another, aren't appealing to consumers the way they should.

Case in point: the 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque. Here is a fashion-forward lifestyle crossover that has genuine off-road chops and plenty of advanced technology. It should be flying off dealer lots, and yet this gorgeous crossover has never sold more than 15,000 units per year in the United States. Never.

That's not as apocalyptically poor as the Jaguar E-Pace, which has never cracked 6,000 annual sales, but the Evoque is still lightyears behind its rivals in sales. The smallest Range Rover has problems – it's pricey, thirsty, and some of the tech feels half-baked – but the Evoque is more than good enough to exceed its mediocre sales figures.

For more on how Motor1.com rates cars, click here.