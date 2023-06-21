At a glance, the 2024 Range Rover Evoque looks very much like the 2023 model. Not that the outgoing model isn't pleasing to the eye, but in the world of facelifts this one is properly small. But changes there are, not just in how this luxury SUV looks but how it treats occupants inside as well.

Let's start with the visuals, specifically at the grille. There's a new mesh-style pattern in place, adopting thin rectangles versus irregular hexagons. On either side of the grille are new headlights that look indistinguishable from the current model, but it's what's inside that matters. These are new Pixel 1 LED lights, featuring three times as many LEDs as before. Furthermore, each light contains four pixel modules with LEDs that are individually controlled, projecting varying amounts of light in different directions. In Europe, these lights are standard on Dynamic HSE and Autobiography trims.

Gallery: 2024 Range Rover Evoque

34 Photos

Also new for the 2024 Evoque are fresh wheels up to 21 inches in diameter. New exterior colors include Tribeca Blue, Corinthian Bronze, and Arroios Grey, and that about does it for the visual changes on the outside. We told you this was a slim facelift.

There's a bit more happening inside the cockpit. The driver and front-seat passenger will immediately notice a new 11.4-inch landscape-oriented center touchscreen, though it's not just slapped into place. This is a curved screen that mounts away from the dash, floating style. It sits above a new center console that eliminates physical controls save for a redesigned shift stalk. The effect is one of extreme minimalism, relegating many vehicle functions to either the steering wheel or touchscreen.

Continuing with tech news, the 2024 Range Rover Evoque enjoys the latest Pivi Pro 2 infotainment system. This supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and Amazon Alexa 10 is integrated for voice control. And then there are the cameras, a system JLR says is among the most sophisticated setup in the Evoque's class. A 3D surround camera is supplemented with a ClearSight ground view camera and an interior rear view cam. The automaker also says the Cabin Air Purification Plus system is among the best in class, available for the first time on the Evoque.

In Europe, the 2024 Evoque is available in S, Dynamic SE, Dynamic HSE, and Autobiography trims. Powertrain choices include the 1.5-liter three-cylinder mild-hybrid gas engine with 160 horsepower, or 309 hp with the plug-in hybrid system. A 2.0-liter mild-hybrid brings 249 hp burning gasoline, or either 163 hp or 204 hp with diesel.

Pricing for the 2024 Range Rover Evoque starts at 49,800 euros. Information specific to North America, including engines, equipment, and pricing, will be announced soon.