Technology & Connectivity ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ 9/10

Man, Audi’s Virtual Cockpit is just an excellent piece of technology. The cluster display is beautiful, with plenty of adjustability in the way it displays information and, considering all the capability, a relatively shallow learning curve. The same is true of the MMI infotainment system. It's attractive and easy to use, although once we came to grips with the 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster, we used that almost exclusively for basic functions. We wish Audi offered a way to stow the 10.1-inch center screen, like you can on the A3. Regardless of which display you opt for, both are responsive to inputs and brisk in action.

As part of the $2,000 package that adds Virtual Cockpit, customers will also enjoy two other pieces of advanced tech: wireless Apple CarPlay and handwriting recognition. The wireless setup is excellent, maintaining a consistent connection between an iPhone and the Q3's infotainment. As for the handwriting recognition, it makes entering destinations on the nav system quick and easy.

Other impressive tech includes an available USB-C charging port (in addition to the three USB-As scattered throughout the cabin). USB-A has been the ubiquitous setup for ages, but friends, replacing at least some of these ports with USB-C is darn exciting, if only because you can just stick a cord in without worrying about whether it's the right side up. The Q3 Premium Plus trim also adds a wireless charge pad and a “signal booster”. We didn't notice much improvement in cell reception, although to be fair, we weren't really looking for it.