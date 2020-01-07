Verdict 6.7 / 10

The 2019 Lexus UX looks nothing like the CT hatchback it essentially replaces. And that's good, considering the two are vastly different vehicles. The Lexus UX is handsome, efficient, and actually pretty darn fun to drive, unlike the prior Lexus hybrid hatchback. The base 200 model scores an admirable 6.4 stars out of 10 on our scale. But after driving the hybrid model, we’re confident this is the one to get.

With help from a pair of electric motors, the Lexus UX 250h takes everything we love about the pure gas-powered model and amplifies it. The UX Hybrid is more efficient (obviously), more powerful, and only slightly pricier than its non-hybrid sibling. All things considered, the Lexus UX 250h is a seriously solid luxury subcompact.

