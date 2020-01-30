Performance & Handling ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ 7/10

Both the base BMW X2 and the hopped-up M35i model use the same turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine. Only here, a generous retuning pumps the power figure up from 228 horsepower to a hearty 301 horses and 331 pound-feet of torque, making this the most powerful four-cylinder engine BMW has ever built – and you feel it.

Punch it hard and X2 M35i will hit 60 miles per hour in 4.7 seconds. The plucky crossover is genuinely quick, and the eight-speed automatic gearbox is sharp and decisive. Judging it solely in a straight line, you might mistake the X2 M235i for a hot hatchback like the Volkswagen Golf R or Hyundai Veloster N, even if the BMW does sit a hearty 7.2 inches off the ground.

But while the X2's upgraded engine and gearbox feel eager, the rest of the vehicle simply doesn't. Even with all-wheel drive standard, the M35i squeals its front tires off the line and tugs hard on the steering wheel all the way to 60. This crossover shows its front-drive bias with a ton of torque steer. And it's not much better in the corners.

The standard M-Sport suspension only yields minor handling improvements over its base all-wheel-drive sibling. Frankly, we expect more with all this kit. The M35i model still exhibits some playful qualities, particularly on long sweepers that allow you to utilize its full breadth of power, but the X2 struggles with tighter corners. The ride is somehow both extremely harsh and unresponsive at the same time. The upgraded M-Sport steering is noticeably quicker but also overboosted and vague. And there's a lot of body movement, which makes the X2 feel uneasy at speed.

The engine is the best part of the entire vehicle, which helps it net a solid score on our scale. Beyond that, there's little to convince us the additional “performance” is worth the X2 M35i’s higher asking price.