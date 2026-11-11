Home

Chevrolet

Corvette Z06

News

CarMax Valued This Corvette Z06 At Just $32K. The Owner Wasn't Having It

A Florida dealer freshened a 2018 Corvette Z06 with new wheels, then watched CarMax come in at $32,000 against prices near $60,000.

Photo by: Flying Wheels

Brian Potter

By: Brian Potter

Nov 11, at 5:12am ET

Add Motor1.com as a preferred source in Google

Share

Comment

A Florida Corvette dealer got a lesson in how differently CarMax and the enthusiast market value the same car. Craig, who runs the YouTube channel Flying Wheels, brought a 2018 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 with 650 supercharged horsepower and 20,000 miles to a CarMax store after weeks of trying to sell it elsewhere.

The car had already struck out at a dealer auction, where the top bid came in at $55,500, roughly what Craig paid for it. He believed a cosmetic fix could change its fortunes before CarMax put a number on it.

New Wheels Before The CarMax Visit

2018 Chevrolet Corvette Z06

Photo by: Flying Wheels

Craig suspected the Z06's factory wheels, which he called ugly and out of place on an otherwise clean, low-mile car, were scaring off buyers at auction. He considered wheels from the C7 Z06 but its wider factory body uses different offsets, so the standard Corvette wheels sit too far inboard and leave awkward gaps.

He found a set of Z06-specific wheels and tires on Facebook Marketplace near Fort Lauderdale and negotiated the price down from $800 to $750 with a coin flip, settling the last fifty dollars on the spot.

Once installed, the new wheels filled in the gaps between tire and fender that the factory setup left exposed. Craig said the change was dramatic enough that a buyer "can't really pick it apart anymore," calling the car ready for sale once detailing and photos were done.

Before heading to CarMax, Craig pulled the car's VIN to check third-party pricing guides. He found a low-end auction value of $59,000 and a Manheim Market Report figure, a wholesale benchmark used across the dealer trade, of $64,900.

CarMax's Offer

Inside the store, Craig described the process as quick and pleasant, with staff reviewing the Z06's Carfax before making an offer. The report showed a clean title with no accident, rebuilt, reconstructed or salvage history. It also flagged a vandalism notation that Craig believes explains what came next.

CarMax offered $32,000, about half the car's Manheim Market Report value and roughly $27,000 below the low end of its auction pricing. Craig turned it down on the spot, arguing the car was still worth $58,000 to $60,000 even accounting for the vandalism flag on its history report.

He listed the Corvette on Facebook Marketplace instead, pricing it below comparable listings. Interest came in quickly. Every message, he said, undercut his number by around $10,000 regardless of what he asked, whether he listed the car at $75,000 or $50,000.

With Marketplace producing comments but no sale, Craig turned to a yearly Corvette and classic car auction held at a dealer sale near his dealership. He plans to run the car through again with the new wheels on and see whether buyers who know Z06 values respond differently.

What The Episode Says About Used Z06 Pricing

The gap between CarMax's bid and the Manheim figure lines up with a broader trend Craig has tracked on his channel: Z06 prices softening from their post-pandemic highs.

Valuation guides themselves rarely agree. Kelley Blue Book says its online tool generates separate trade-in, private-party and dealer-retail estimates that are updated weekly and adjusted for regional markets. Edmunds says its appraisals draw on dealer transaction data and depreciation trends rather than a single flat number.

What do you think?

View

Comments

That difference between benchmarks is what left Craig with conflicting figures before he ever walked into CarMax: auction value near $59,000, MMR near $64,900, and a buy offer less than half of either. He's not the only seller to find CarMax's in-person number out of step with what online tools suggest, a pattern another seller's story reported after comparing an online quote with an in-store offer.

Craig says he's owned the Z06 for about three months and put roughly 1,000 miles on it, enjoying it as a personal driver before deciding to move it along. He plans to document whether the car sells at the Corvette and classic car auction, wheels and all, in a follow-up video.

More On Corvette:

The Manual C8 Corvette Is Real, And Really Expensive

GM Patents A Camera That Watches The Drag Strip Lights And Automatically Launches Your Car

This Corvette ZR1X Has A $400,000 Markup. The Dealer Calls It 'Extreme Exclusivity'

A Mechanic Took A $65,000 Gamble On A Fire-Damaged Corvette. Now He's Restoring It

Source: Flying Wheels

We want your opinion!

What would you like to see on Motor1.com?

Take our 3 minute survey.

- The Motor1.com Team

Share this Story

GO TO COMMENTS

(

)

Got a tip for us? Email: tips@motor1.com

View all comments ( )

Popular





From Detroit To Tokyo: Where Every Major Automaker Calls Home





Lamborghini Temerario Gets Even Louder With Official Titanium Akrapovič Exhaust





They Spent Eight Years Building A Lancia Stratos. Now They Can Finally Drive It





12 Crossovers That Are Surprisingly Good At Off-Roading





Holy Crap: The Ford Mustang Cobra Is Coming Back

latest articles

Lucid's Sub-$50,000 Electric SUV Is Coming Into Focus In New Teaser Nov 11 - Teasers -

Your Car Has Airbags In Places You Probably Didn't Even Know Nov 11 - Motor101 -

Lamborghini Temerario Gets Even Louder With Official Titanium Akrapovič Exhaust Nov 11 - Official -

Land Rover Adds Six Atlas Colors To The Defender Lineup Nov 11 - Official -

CarMax Valued This Corvette Z06 At Just $32K. The Owner Wasn't Having It Nov 11 - For Sale -

Disney Is Testing 'Cars' Robots To Help You Find A Parking Spot Nov 11 - Technology -

They Spent Eight Years Building A Lancia Stratos. Now They Can Finally Drive It Nov 11 - Aftermarket / Tuning -

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU





A Mechanic Took A $65,000 Gamble On A Fire-Damaged Corvette. Now He's Restoring It





Your Car Has Airbags In Places You Probably Didn't Even Know





This Corvette Z06 Owner Gave It The Twin-Turbo Treatment Chevy Never Did





Lamborghini Temerario Gets Even Louder With Official Titanium Akrapovič Exhaust





The Manual C8 Corvette Is Real, And Really Expensive





Land Rover Adds Six Atlas Colors To The Defender Lineup





12 Crossovers That Are Surprisingly Good At Off-Roading