Scion Is Back, And It's Bringing A Tiny Kei Truck To America

We read the Instagram comments; you said you wanted to buy a Kei truck here in the United States. Well, good news: Toyota is that much closer to making it a reality. Actually, Scion is that much closer to making it a reality.

The Scion brand returns as "Scion by Toyota," and its rebirth arrives atop the diminutive bones of the US-legal KEI-01 pickup truck. Don't get too excited just yet, though, as this thing has a top speed of 25 miles per hour, will initially be fleet-only, and will likely cost somewhere just below the $20,000 mark.

So all those of you who've been eagerly shouting on the Internet that you'd definitely buy a Kei truck if you could legally do so here are preparing the funds, right?

The Scion KEI-01

There's no denying that this little runabout looks delightful. It's a real-deal kei truck with a 660-cc three-cylinder engine. Toyota pairs the little mill with a CVT and four-wheel drive.

In the back, the bed sides fold down to make loading and unloading easier. And the interior remains as simple as you'd expect on a vehicle like this. Though Slate customers might be jealous of some of the features.

The right-hand-drive-only cabin features heat and air conditioning, push-button start, power windows, and a central infotainment screen.

Photos by: Toyota Photos by: Toyota

Scion by Toyota says the KEI-01 measures just over 11 feet long and under five feet wide. That rear bed space can handle up to a 600-pound payload capacity. But you won't be hauling anything quickly, since the KEI-01 must comply with Low-Speed Vehicle laws.

The top speed is just 25 miles per hour.

Initially, Toyota says it plans to sell only to fleet customers. However, with enough demand, Toyota will consider expanding to limited retail sales later on. So if you really do want one, you better make your voice heard.

Scion Returns

The Scion brand is back, and the KEI-01 doesn't appear to be the only vehicle slated for production. Scion is also cooking up a side-by-side concept, which we've seen before, and a rather interesting-looking scooter.

The SxS concept features a 300-hp turbocharged four-cylinder hybrid powertrain. Were it to make it to production, the output would immediately make it competitive with other top-spec performance UTVs in the space. Whether the chassis can keep up remains to be seen.

What do you think?

The BKE concept appears to be a more radical take on Honda's Motocompacto electric scooter. It's definitely more rugged in appearance and matches the vibe of the SxS. All three serve as unique and intriguing re-entry points for Scion as a brand.

There's no word yet on official pricing for the KEI-01. Nor do we know if the BKE or SxS will make it to production. But the KEI-01, which will be built in the US, is scheduled to arrive in the second half of 2027.

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