Acura Adds New Blacked-Out Urban Spec Trim To 2027 Integra, ADX, And MDX

Acura is giving three of its 2027 models the same blacked-out treatment at once. The automaker has unveiled a limited-edition Urban Spec trim for the Integra, ADX, and MDX, pairing gray paint with gloss-black accents and bigger wheels.

The package keeps each model's current engine and drivetrain choices instead of introducing new hardware. Acura targets a premium of about $1,500 over each model's entry MSRP. Official US pricing for the 2027 Integra, ADX, and MDX Urban Spec trims will be announced closer to launch.

Jessika Laudermilk, assistant vice president of Acura National Sales said:

'The new Acura Urban Spec trim is all about giving our customers standout design and added value across the Acura lineup.'

Her comment pitches Urban Spec as a value play rather than a performance one, and that lines up with what Acura has detailed about the package: styling and nothing under the hood. The automaker's recent product lineup expansion has focused heavily on SUVs, and Urban Spec looks like a way to add visual variety without the cost of a new model.

Urban Spec Adds Gray Paint, Black Trim, And Bigger Wheels

2027 Acura MDX Urban Spec Photo by: Acura

Every Urban Spec model starts with premium Urban Gray paint, a shared color choice that ties the Integra, ADX, and MDX versions together. From there, the formula stays consistent: gloss-black exterior trim, black wheel lugs, a black antenna, blacked-out badges, and an Ebony interior to match the darker exterior theme.

Acura is not pitching this as a performance package. The company hasn't announced any upgrades to suspension, brakes, or output on any of the three models. It's closer to an appearance group, the kind of trim buyers choose because they like how it looks parked in the driveway.

The wheels scale with each model's size. The Integra gets black 18-inch wheels, the ADX moves up to 19-inch units, and the MDX tops out with 20-inch wheels.

Gallery: Acura Integra, ADX And MDX Urban Spec 9 Source: Acura

Integra, ADX, And MDX Get Different Urban Spec Equipment

The Integra's version centers on its existing A-Spec wheel design, finished in black, alongside black door handles and a black decklid spoiler. It's the most straightforward application of the three, since the Integra is already the smallest and sportiest model wearing it.

The ADX adds black wheels and the same door handle and spoiler treatment as the Integra. It's also the only model where all-wheel drive is available alongside the Urban Spec package. That pairing matters for ADX shoppers cross-shopping other subcompact SUVs who want all-weather capability with the darker look.

The MDX gets the most extensive treatment of the three, with black A-Spec Advance wheels, black bumper trim, black wheel-well trim, and black door trim layered on top of the shared paint and badge changes. Acura's available SH-AWD system carries over on Urban Spec-equipped MDX models, keeping the three-row SUV's all-weather pitch intact.

What do you think?

Urban Spec models begin arriving at Acura dealers in December 2026, with their public debut set for the 2026 Los Angeles Auto Show, which runs for the public from November 20 through 29 after media day on November 19.

For shoppers, the trade is simple: about $1,500 for coordinated Urban Gray paint, gloss-black trim, and larger wheels on a limited-production trim that may attract some dealer markups. Buyers who already plan to add similar appearance parts or a premium paint color will likely find the Urban Spec bundle the cleaner way to get that look from the factory.

Source: Acura

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