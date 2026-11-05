Forget The Z06. This Is The Used C7 Corvette You Should Buy

The Chevrolet Corvette Z06 and ZR1 get all the attention, but there's a strong argument that neither is the best version of the seventh-generation Corvette. That honor might belong to the Grand Sport.

Built between 2017 and 2019, the C7 Grand Sport combines the naturally aspirated 6.2-liter V8 from the standard Stingray with much of the wider body, upgraded suspension, and handling hardware from the Z06. It makes 460 horsepower, offers a seven-speed manual transmission, and delivers the sort of performance that makes considerably more expensive sports cars nervous.

Even better, you can find one on the used market for around $55,000 to $60,000.

Why Buy A Used Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport?

The C7 Grand Sport takes the best parts of two excellent Corvettes and combines them into one seriously capable sports car. It uses the Stingray's naturally aspirated 6.2-liter LT1 V8, producing 460 horsepower and 465 pound-feet of torque, but borrows much of the Z06's chassis and suspension hardware.

In our 2018 Corvette Grand Sport Carbon 65 review, we praised the car's responsive steering, tremendous mechanical grip, and wonderful naturally aspirated V8:

'No engine in the world can match the aural character of an American V8, and nowhere is that more evident than in the Corvette.'

'The C7 Corvette is far more than a straight-line muscle car, and the Grand Sport tune highlights this ability to impress on technical roads.'

'The Corvette isn’t just a flagship for Chevrolet; it’s a halo car for all of General Motors.'

It's not perfect, of course. The interior feels a little cheap compared to its European rivals, the low front splitter requires constant attention, and the ride can be firm even with Magnetic Ride Control.

Still, there aren't many cars that combine this level of performance, character, and everyday practicality.

How Much Is A Used Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport?

According to Kelley Blue Book, these are the approximate national Fair Purchase Prices for used C7 Grand Sport coupes as of late October and early November 2026:

2017 Grand Sport Coupe: $54,500

2018 Grand Sport Coupe: $59,900

2019 Grand Sport Coupe: $58,100

Interestingly, the 2018 Grand Sport carries a slightly higher KBB average than the 2019 model. That doesn't necessarily mean a 2018 car is more desirable. Specific equipment, mileage, transmission choice, and condition can have a much greater effect on the value of an individual Corvette.

The broader market tells a similar story. A 2026 analysis of Bring a Trailer sales found that 10 unmodified Grand Sports sold between January and late October for a median price of $55,500. Those cars were predominantly low-mileage examples.

Manual-transmission cars can command a premium, as can highly optioned examples with desirable colors or special-edition packages. The 2018 Carbon 65 Edition is one example. Chevrolet offered the $15,000 anniversary package on both Grand Sport and Z06 models, limiting the combined production to 650 vehicles worldwide. The package featured Ceramic Matrix Gray paint, carbon-fiber exterior trim, unique graphics, blue brake calipers, and a special interior.

While rare editions might appeal to collectors, they don't necessarily deliver a better driving experience. In our original review, we argued that the standard Grand Sport offered nearly everything that made the Carbon 65 special, without the considerable additional expense.

For most buyers, the smartest move is to find a well-maintained regular Grand Sport with the right options rather than paying a substantial premium for an appearance package.

Which Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport Should You Buy?

Chevrolet offered the C7 Grand Sport for just three model years: 2017, 2018, and 2019. Mechanically, they're remarkably similar, so there's no single year that delivers a dramatically better driving experience.

Our choice would be a 2019 Grand Sport coupe with the seven-speed manual transmission and 2LT equipment package.

The manual is a significant part of the car's appeal. Its rev-matching system makes downshifts easy, and being able to control the naturally aspirated V8 yourself adds another layer of engagement. Given that the eighth-generation Corvette switched exclusively to a dual-clutch automatic, the C7 also represents the final opportunity to buy a front-engine Corvette with a manual gearbox.

The 2LT package is worth seeking out, too. It adds useful luxury and convenience equipment, including heated and ventilated seats, a head-up display, a premium Bose audio system, and a front-view camera system. That last feature is particularly helpful when navigating steep driveways with the Grand Sport's low nose.

The 3LT package adds upgraded interior materials and additional leather trim, but those features don't substantially change the driving experience. Given the C7's cabin quality, the extra expense might not be worth it.

And don't immediately dismiss a 2017 car. If you find an excellent early Grand Sport with the right options and documented maintenance, there's little reason to spend thousands more simply to get a newer model.

What Could Go Wrong?

The C7 Grand Sport has a relatively straightforward powertrain compared to some of its European rivals. The naturally aspirated LT1 V8 is well-established, and the absence of the Z06's supercharger removes another layer of mechanical complexity. However, that doesn't mean buying one is entirely risk-free.

The biggest issue to investigate is the wheels.

C7 Grand Sport owners have reported bent and cracked factory wheels, particularly at the rear. The problem is significant enough that it appeared during Car and Driver's 40,000-mile long-term test.

The publication discovered three bent wheels relatively early in its test, including one that had cracked and needed replacement. The resulting repair bill exceeded $1,100.

The Grand Sport's enormous wheels and extremely low-profile tires leave little margin for potholes and poor road surfaces. Before buying one, have a knowledgeable shop inspect all four wheels, paying particular attention to the inner barrels where cracks can be difficult to spot.

Another concern involves the optional eight-speed automatic transmission. Some C7 Corvettes equipped with this transmission can develop a shudder at light throttle during acceleration. General Motors issued service bulletin 18-NA-355 addressing torque-converter clutch shudder and included a specific transmission-fluid exchange procedure.

Magnetic Ride Control is another system worth checking. Its adaptive dampers make the Grand Sport surprisingly versatile, but aging suspension components can be costly to replace. Pay attention to unusual noises, warning messages, and harshness during the test drive.

Finally, check for signs of track use. The Grand Sport was designed to be driven hard, and a properly maintained track car isn't automatically a bad purchase. But excessive tire wear, damaged wheels, overheated brakes, and incomplete service records should raise questions.

We'd strongly recommend a pre-purchase inspection by a Corvette specialist. It's also worth checking the car's VIN through the NHTSA recall database to identify any outstanding safety recalls.

What Else Could You Buy?

The C7 Grand Sport occupies an interesting spot in the used performance-car market. It's significantly more capable than many traditional muscle cars, yet often costs considerably less than comparable European sports cars.

Outside the Corvette family, the Chevrolet Camaro SS 1LE deserves serious consideration. Its naturally aspirated LT1 V8 produces 455 horsepower, and its track-focused suspension and chassis deliver remarkable handling. It also offers a manual transmission and a more usable rear seat, although visibility and interior packaging aren't exactly strengths.

The Ford Mustang Shelby GT350 offers a completely different personality. Its naturally aspirated 5.2-liter flat-plane-crank V8 revs to an incredible 8,250 rpm and produces 526 horsepower. That engine, paired with a six-speed manual, makes the GT350 one of the most exciting modern American performance cars. However, prospective buyers should investigate engine history and maintenance carefully.

A used Porsche 718 Cayman GTS is another compelling option. The mid-engine Porsche lacks the Corvette's V8 soundtrack and brute-force acceleration, depending on the version, but makes up for it with outstanding steering, chassis balance, and a more polished interior.

All are excellent enthusiast cars, but the Grand Sport offers a particularly appealing combination of naturally aspirated V8 power, world-class handling, striking design, and relative practicality.

Why The Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport Makes Sense

Gallery: 2018 Chevy Corvette Grand Sport Carbon 65 Edition: Review 20

There's something wonderfully simple about the C7 Grand Sport. It doesn't need a supercharger, a complicated hybrid system, or an outrageous horsepower figure to deliver an exceptional driving experience.

Instead, Chevrolet took an already excellent sports car, fitted it with a wider body and significantly more capable chassis hardware, and let the naturally aspirated V8 do its thing. The result is one of the most balanced Corvettes ever built.

The Grand Sport has enough power to be genuinely exciting, enough grip to make the most of that power, and enough comfort to enjoy when you're not driving at ten-tenths. The available seven-speed manual only makes the experience better.

It also represents the end of an era. The C7 was the final front-engine Corvette generation, and the Grand Sport was arguably the sweet spot of that entire lineup.

What do you think?

At roughly $55,000 to $60,000 for a typical coupe, it isn't a bargain-basement performance car. But compared to what you'd have to spend on a new sports car offering similar performance, the value proposition remains compelling.

The Z06 might be faster, and the ZR1 might be more collectible. But for anyone who values the way a car drives more than the horsepower figure on its spec sheet, the C7 Grand Sport might just be the Corvette to have.

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