This Corvette ZR1X Has A $400,000 Markup. The Dealer Calls It 'Extreme Exclusivity'

George Nunnally Chevrolet in Arkansas has put a Corvette ZR1X convertible up for sale at $696,445. That's not a typo. It's a $296,445 sticker price plus a $400,000 line item the dealer calls an "Exclusive Market Value Adjustment."

The car in question is a loaded ZR1X 3LZ convertible, not the entry-level coupe. Recent 2027 pricing guides put the ZR1X 1LZ coupe at a $227,695 MSRP before tax, title, license, and dealer fees. The dealer's markup alone is nearly double the base car's entire sticker.

The Price Explained

2026 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1X at Sonoma Raceway Photo by: Chevrolet

The $696,445 figure first surfaced in a listing reported by MotorBiscuit. The outlet documented the dealer's numbers: a $296,445 MSRP on the fully equipped 3LZ convertible plus the $400,000 adjustment equals the final asking price. Current 2027 Corvette pricing tables list the ZR1X 1LZ coupe at $227,695 and the ZR1X 1LZ convertible at $237,695, a $10,000 step between body styles.

Under the hood, the ZR1X combines the ZR1's twin-turbocharged LT7 V8 with a dedicated front electric drive unit. Chevrolet credits the combination with 1,250 horsepower and all-wheel drive. That makes it the most powerful production Corvette ever built, which helps explain why dealers see room to push this trim far beyond a standard Stingray or Z06 off the lot.

George Nunnally Chevrolet's listing describes the car as built in "strictly limited production quantities from Bowling Green Assembly." Chevrolet has not designated the ZR1X as a numbered or limited special edition. Nothing in its own materials caps how many will reach dealers, which undercuts the scarcity pitch of the listing's language.

The $400,000 Market Adjustment

2026 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1X at Sonoma Raceway Photo by: Chevrolet

The dealership presents the markup as a response to demand rather than a number it picked arbitrarily. George Nunnally Chevrolet said in a statement that "market adjustments reflect authentic real-time secondary and primary market demand," language that positions the $400,000 add-on as tracking the market.

That reasoning runs into a problem. Chevrolet's published pricing for the 2026 ZR1X 1LZ coupe started at $207,395 including destination before later small increases.

2027 ZR1X 1LZ coupe MSRPs then moved up to $227,695 with a further $300 bump across the lineup, still far short of anything resembling $400,000 in added value.

What do you think?

Dealer markups on hot Corvette trims are not new. The 2025 Corvette Z06 saw buyers burned by inflated pricing before it, and the 2027 Corvette lineup's price increases already gave dealers a higher baseline to build markups on top of.

Corvette chief engineer Tony Roma has pushed back on the idea that the ZR1X represents some kind of final word on the nameplate's performance ceiling. Roma has described recent high-performance Corvettes as "not the end of the story" for the car's evolution, a reminder that Chevrolet keeps developing the platform even as dealers pitch early ZR1X inventory as once-in-a-lifetime builds.

Source: @Abomination81 via MotorBiscuit

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