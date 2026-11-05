A Mechanic Took A $65,000 Gamble On A Fire-Damaged Corvette. Now He's Restoring It

A Chicago mechanic just paid real money for a car that looked like a campfire. The 2025 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 3LZ sold new for $155,000 a few months ago, and it rolled across a salvage auction block with melted mirrors, a missing roof panel, and soot caked into a tan interior.

The buyer, Alex Palmeri from the LegitStreetCars channel, won the bidding at $65,000 before fees pushed the total past $70,000. He had spotted one detail in the listing photos that convinced him the fire damage was not what it appeared to be.

Why A Burned 2025 Corvette Z06 Was Worth $70,000

Fire Damaged 2025 Corvette Z06 3LZ Photo by: LegitStreetCars

The Z06 carried roughly 3,000 miles on its odometer and a Carfax history that raised more questions than it answered. Paint protection film (PPF) had gone on at 400 miles, the fuel filler neck was replaced at 2,600 miles, and the car was declared a total loss on July 4.

That sequence is important. General Motors issued a recall and stop-sale covering 2023 through 2026 model-year C8 Corvette Z06s and 2025 through 2026 model-year ZR1 models in North America after reports of fires during refueling. Whether the fuel filler swap and the fire are connected is still unclear, and Palmeri did not know going in.

What he noticed instead was a patch of white paint showing through what looked like melted film, a strong hint the whole car had been wrapped before it ever caught fire. He burned matching pieces of weatherstripping and PPF for comparison. Neither matched the damage he saw in the photos.

Federal rules on salvage titling, laid out in NMVTIS regulations, classify a vehicle as salvage when repair costs exceed its pre-damage value or when an insurer declares it a total loss. That is the box this Z06 checked, even with an engine and transmission that might still work.

Finding Soot, Water Damage And A Missing Roof Panel

Fire Damaged 2025 Corvette Z06 3LZ Photo by: LegitStreetCars

The targa top never showed up at pickup in Cartersville, Georgia, and both side mirrors had melted down to bare plastic. The exterior wrap peeled away in sheets, revealing carbon-fiber trim and white paint underneath that looked largely intact once the soot came off.

Inside told a messier story. The tan leather and Alcantara seats, part of a roughly $30,000 options package including competition seats and carbon-fiber trim, were coated in soot but not cracked or melted. Most of it wiped away with basic cleaner. The infotainment screen refused to power on consistently, and diagnostic scans turned up lost communication across multiple control modules.

What do you think?

Underneath, the 670-horsepower LT6 V8 showed fresh oil from a service done 400 miles earlier, clean air filters, and no sign of melted wiring near the engine bay. The car cranked over on a jump start but would not fire. Palmeri traced part of that to water intrusion, after the open roof sat in the rain.

He later heard from the car's previous owner, who said he had put only 80 miles on it before trading it back to the dealer, and had no idea the Corvette had ever caught fire. The gap between that handoff and the eventual total-loss filing remains unexplained, and Palmeri says he is still trying to piece the timeline together.

Source: LegitStreetCars

We want your opinion! What would you like to see on Motor1.com? Take our 3 minute survey. - The Motor1.com Team

Share this Story Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Flipboard

Reddit

WhatsApp

E-Mail

copy