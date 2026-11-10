Holy Crap: The Ford Mustang Cobra Is Coming Back

Big news, Ford fans: the company is teasing the return of the Mustang Cobra, one of the most famous names in muscle car history. In a short teaser shared by Ford Racing on X, the automaker promises an "all-motor heart born from racing" for the upcoming model, suggesting the revived Cobra will prioritize naturally aspirated performance.

The video reveals little else, but Ford confirms the story will continue in 2027. That likely means we'll have to wait until next year for the full reveal and technical details. Watch the teaser below:

Long Live The Cobra

The Cobra name carries a lot of weight in Ford history. The last time we saw it, it showed up on the supercharged Mustang SVT Cobra and Shelby-era models, including the legendary Terminator Cobra from the early 2000s.

What do you think?

There's no word yet on whether the 2027 Mustang Cobra will be a standalone model, a special-edition Mustang, or something positioned above the current Dark Horse. The latest report is that it could have a naturally aspirated V8 with a manual, and arrive with somewhere north of 600 horsepower.

The promise of an au naturale engine should certainly get enthusiasts talking. But we won't know all the details until the new Mustang Cobra arrives sometime next year.

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