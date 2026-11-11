Maserati Island Revealed: 840 Residences, Private Pools And A Floating Italian Restaurant In Dubai

Maserati just put its Trident on something that is not a car. On November 9, 2026, the automaker and Dubai developer Samana Collecta unveiled Maserati Island, a branded residential development planned for The World Islands off Dubai's coast.

The project marks Maserati's first move into year-round residential real estate. Maserati and Samana Collecta say it will include 840 branded residences, with the first homes ready starting in 2030.

840 Residences And Nine Villas

Maserati Island Photo by: Maserati

The master plan splits into three residence types: standard branded units, seven water villas, and two tree villas, all under the Maserati name. The first release comprises 232 residences with private pools, spanning studios up to four-bedroom configurations, Maserati and Samana Collecta said in the joint unveiling.

Every unit is built around uninterrupted sea views, with generous glazing and open floor plans meant to pull the lagoon and coastline into the living space. Interiors carry furnishings from the Giorgetti Maserati Edition collection, a partnership the brand started in 2025.

Santo Ficili, Alfa Romeo and Maserati CEO said:

'With Maserati Island, we have taken an important step in the journey that began with Casa Maserati, transforming our vision of Italian luxury into an exclusive living experience.'

Samana Developers CEO Imran Farooq called the partnership "a defining milestone, not just for Samana Collecta, but for the luxury real estate landscape of Dubai as a whole."

Cristiano Fiorio, Maserati's chief marketing officer and general manager of Bottegafuoriserie, tied the launch to the brand's centennial, calling it a project that "marks an important milestone in Maserati's history" as the Trident emblem turns 100.

Gallery: Maserati Island 7 Source: Maserati

Maserati Island Adds A Floating Restaurant And A Yacht Shuttle

Beyond the homes themselves, the island plan leans on shared amenities: a central lagoon, private beaches, a beach club, wellness and fitness facilities, a water-sports marina, and a floating Italian restaurant anchored just offshore. There is also executive co-working space with high-speed connectivity for residents who work remotely.

Getting to and from the mainland won't mean driving across a bridge. Samana says it's planning a yacht shuttle running at 30-minute intervals, according to Construction Business News Middle East. Boarding points on the Dubai mainland haven't been announced yet.

What do you think?

Pricing and sales timelines for the residences haven't been disclosed. The handover window starts in 2030, a four-year schedule that puts Maserati Island on a similar branded-living timeline to projects like the Bugatti Residences in Miami.

The island arrives as Maserati pushes its name into territory well outside the showroom, from a feature film tied to its history to hospitality projects and other lifestyle collaborations. A residential island is the most literal expansion of that strategy yet, betting that buyers will pay for the Trident on their front door as readily as on their hood.

Source: Maserati

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