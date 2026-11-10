KTM X-Bow Unveils Arrow: A 330-HP Side-By-Side UTV With Audi Power

KTM X-Bow is going off-road for the first time. The Austrian maker of lightweight sports cars unveiled the Arrow, its first side-by-side off-road vehicle. Reservations open November 17 through the brand's dealer network and website.

The Arrow pairs an Audi-sourced turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. The standard version makes 280 horsepower, while a limited-edition launch model targets up to 330 horsepower. Pricing starts at $59,800 for the standard Arrow.

What Makes The Arrow Different From A Typical UTV

KTM X-Bow Arrow Interior Photo by: KTM

KTM X-Bow built its name on road and track cars like the X-Bow GT2 and GT-XR, and the Arrow carries that engineering over to off-road terrain. The company says the vehicle combines sports-car construction with rally-raid development and manufacturing processes typical of full automakers.

KTM Components, which has supported KTM's Dakar Rally programs for years, handled the frame and chassis work. The Arrow rides on a chromoly steel chassis with double-wishbone suspension on all four corners, and the company is targeting more than 23.6 inches of suspension travel. Shocks were developed with KW Reiger.

The cabin is fully enclosed, with Sabelt seating and harness systems, and the limited-edition model adds standard air conditioning along with a hydraulic fly-off handbrake. Front and rear limited-slip differentials are fitted across the lineup to help manage power on loose surfaces.

KTM X-Bow CEO Michael Woelfing says the Arrow is:

'designed to raise the standard in the premium side-by-side market, going beyond traditional expectations of what an off-road vehicle can be. By combining our automotive engineering expertise with our 20 years of experience from the world's most demanding motorsport and off-road competitions, we are bringing a new level of performance, refinement and driver engagement to the segment.'

Who Shaped The Arrow's Development

KTM X-Bow CEO Michael Woelfing Photos by: KTM Guillaume de Mévius, G Rally Team/KTM X-Bow Lab Team Photos by: KTM

The project traces back to KTM X-Bow owner Guillaume de Mévius, a Dakar Rally competitor. His G Rally Team/KTM X-Bow Lab Team, founded in 2018, served as the testing platform for the Arrow.

The team drew on experience from the Dakar Rally and the FIA World Rally-Raid Championship to refine the vehicle's durability.

De Mévius described wanting:

'to create the kind of vehicle I would want to drive myself, something with the precision and engineering of a performance car but built to attack terrain where a sports car simply cannot go.'

Dutch driver Puck Klaassen, a 23-year-old who grew up in South Africa and moved from motocross and show jumping into rally-raid racing, also worked as a development driver on the project. Klaassen has already won a stage at the Dakar Rally despite her relatively short time in the discipline.

Klaassen says what stands out behind the wheel is how connected the Arrow feels to the terrain. She said:

'You have the performance and responsiveness you expect from a competition vehicle, but with a level of comfort and refinement that makes it just as exciting to drive outside of a race environment.'

Gallery: KTM X-Bow Arrow 11 Source: KTM

Pricing And How To Reserve One

KTM X-Bow will launch the Arrow lineup with the Black Limited Edition, capped at 500 numbered units worldwide and priced from $98,600. That version represents the highest specification the company currently offers.

It goes through an exclusive reservation period before reaching general customers.

What do you think?

The standard-spec Arrow follows as a production model aimed at a wider customer base, starting at $59,800. Both figures are based on an exchange rate of 1 USD to 0.90 EUR, so final US pricing could shift with currency movements, duties and local taxes.

Reservations open November 17 through KTM X-Bow's dealer network and at ktm-xbow.com. First customer deliveries are scheduled for late 2027.

Source: KTM

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