This Guy Is Building A 300-HP Street-Legal Off-Road Go-Kart. It's Insane.
Powered by a turbocharged Suzuki Hayabusa engine, this homemade crosskart is part supercar, part trophy truck.
A Crosskart is essentially a tube-frame go-kart on steroids. Power usually comes from a motorcycle engine, while the suspension and tire package are built for multiple types of terrain. When pieced together, it creates one truly radical machine.
YouTuber Vasiliy Builds is creating a Crosskart to dominate all other karts. His homemade monster will deliver 300 horsepower, ride on a long-travel suspension setup, and also have a dash of active aero for good measure.
And he plans to make sure his contraption is street legal as well.
The Ambitious Build Begins
Vasily knows what he wants from his chassis and his powertrain. The Crosskart features long-travel suspension, which the builder hopes will give it trophy-truck-like off-road capability.
A Suzuki Hayabusa motorcycle engine provides power, and those mills are mythical all on their own. Vasily is bolting a turbocharger to his, with the goal of 300 hp. In a vehicle that should tip the scales at well under 1,000 pounds, Vasily's Crosskart will have a power-to-weight ratio that embarrasses most supercars.
He's not finished yet, as cramming all of this go-fast gear into the tight confines of the chassis is proving difficult. But we hope Vaisily figures it out and manages to pull off that street-legal usage as well.
The finished product should prove to be a hilarious good time.
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