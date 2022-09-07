Listen to this article

Following numerous spy shots, KTM is introducing the X-Bow GT-XR to serve as a road-going equivalent of its GT2 racer. Developed with a Batmobile-worthy canopy, the track-focused machine with a license plate is touted as being the "most uncompromising super sports car for the street." The low-slung coupe is the culmination of the X-Bow history, which started all the way back in 2008. Its backbone is represented by a full carbon fiber monocoque.

The GT-XR has an impressive dry weight of only 1,250 kilograms (2,755 pounds) and a large fuel tank that can take 96 liters for a diesel-like range of up to 621 miles (1,000 kilometers). That canopy we mentioned is electrically operated and even has a soft-close function like the doors and trunk of a luxury car. Needless to say, the car is rear-wheel drive and boasts a limited-slip differential for optimal power delivery.

2023 KTM X-Bow GT-XR

18 Photos

At the heart of the KTM X-Bow GT-XR is Audi's tried-and-tested 2.5 TFSI engine. The turbocharged inline-five produces a healthy 493 horsepower (368 kilowatts) at 6,350 rpm and 581 Newton-meters (429 pound-feet) of torque at 5,550 rpm in this application, which is substantially more than what you get on an RS3 or a TT RS. Also sourced from the Volkswagen Group is the seven-speed, dual-clutch automatic transmission (DQ500).

It needs as little as 3.4 seconds to reach 62 mph (100 km/h) from a standstill and tops out at 174 mph (280 km/h). To avoid damaging the underside, KTM can optionally equip the GT-XR with a hydraulic lifting system at the front axle. The latest X-Bow rides on 19-inch front and 20-inch rear OZ Racing wheels with 235/35 R19 and 295/35 R20 tires, respectively.

The suspension makes use of Sachs dampers and drivers can adjust the ride height at both front and rear. KTM mentions weight is distributed 44:56 front/rear while ceramic brakes are available at an additional cost. The full carbon fiber body is hand-painted and there are two bucket seats inside where screens show the footage captured by the mirror-replacing side cameras.

Manufactured at the same plant in Graz where the other X-Bow derivatives are being built, the Audi-powered GT-XR costs €284,900 before options. These include center-locking wheels along with a catalytic converter and silencer for the stainless steel exhaust system. The Austrian factory makes about 100 X-Bow units annually, meaning the new flavor will be a rare sight on public roads.