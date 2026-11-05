Forget The Sprinter. Someone Made A Cute New Kia Electric Camper Van

The Volkswagen ID. Buzz isn't the only electric van getting the camper treatment. Australia's KombiLife has transformed the Kia PV5 Cargo into a tiny electric home on wheels, complete with a double bed, an induction cooktop, and enough storage for a weekend away.

Aptly called the Weekender, the conversion also gives Kia's boxy EV a tougher look, although it's not quite the sort of vehicle you'd take on a serious off-road expedition. Billed as Australia's first Kia PV5 camper, the Weekender debuted at the Canberra Caravan and Camping Show in late October.

KombiLife worked with Kata Camperbox to develop a lightweight conversion that makes the most of the electric van's flat floor and relatively generous interior space without adding an unnecessarily elaborate camping setup. The cabin gets a lounge along one side that converts into a 190 x 120-centimeter (75 x 47-inch) double bed. The opposite side houses a storage cabinet, while the front seats swivel around to create a more sociable living area.

Kia PV5 Weekender by Kombi Life Photo by: Kombi Life

A Clever Kitchen And Plenty Of Storage

A folding table for meals and a 30-liter drawer fridge tucked under the front section of the sofa make it easy to grab a cold drink without stepping outside. KombiLife has taken an interesting approach to the kitchen. Rather than squeezing a conventional cooking area into the already compact cabin, the company installed a slide-out unit with a dual-zone induction cooktop. It runs on electricity from the PV5's high-voltage battery, so there's no need to carry gas canisters.

The water setup consists of an 11-liter container, a rechargeable faucet, and a collapsible basin. The conversion also leaves a clear passage through the middle of the cabin, which can accommodate adventure gear such as a bicycle, surfboards, or skis. Overhead soft storage bags, rear-door organizers, and additional compartments help keep smaller items in check.

One of the biggest advantages of using an electric van as a camper is that its battery can do more than power the vehicle. The PV5 comes with a 71.2-kWh battery and vehicle-to-load (V2L) functionality so that the Weekender can power the induction cooktop and other appliances without a separate leisure battery. KombiLife also installs a voltage-conversion system to run 12-volt equipment such as the fridge, lights, and fans.

Kia PV5 Weekender by Kombi Life Photos by: Kombi Life Kia PV5 Weekender by Kombi Life Photos by: Kombi Life

Utility Mode Makes Camper Life A Lot Easier

Another clever feature is Utility Mode. It lets occupants use the vehicle's heating and air conditioning overnight without running the other systems.

Underneath the added camping equipment, the PV5 retains its front-wheel-drive electric powertrain. It produces 161 hp and 250 Nm (184 lb-ft) of torque, with a claimed WLTP range of up to 416 kilometers (258 miles) from the 71.2-kWh battery. DC fast charging takes the battery from 10 to 80 percent in about half an hour.

KombiLife has also tried to make sure the conversion doesn't compromise efficiency too much. The cabinetry weighs just 130 kilograms (287 pounds), keeping the additional weight relatively low. Outside, the Weekender gets Falken Wildpeak all-terrain tires measuring 215/65 R16, a model-specific nudge bar, and auxiliary driving lights. It also includes a stealth awning for welcome shade at camp.

Kia PV5 Weekender camper van by Kombi Life 17 Source: Kombi Life

A Pop-Up Roof Is Coming In 2027

The launch version doesn't have a pop-up roof, meaning occupants can't stand upright inside. That's arguably the biggest compromise of the current setup, but KombiLife already has a solution in the pipeline. An optional pop-top roof will arrive in 2027, bringing extra headroom and another double bed measuring 192 x 112 centimeters (76 x 44 inches). That will increase sleeping capacity to four, making the compact Kia considerably more versatile for families or couples traveling with children.

KombiLife lists this Weekender with 4,448 kilometers (2,764 miles) on the clock for AU$79,990 (approximately $56,000), but it's already sold out.

What do you think?

The Kia PV5 is quickly becoming an interesting alternative to traditional camper van platforms, and conversions like this show why. It might not have the space of a full-size motorhome, but the Weekender combines everyday usability with enough equipment for a proper weekend escape.

It also helps that Kia designed the PV5 from the get-go to support these conversions. And unlike many conventional campers, it doesn't need a separate engine running to provide electricity for cooking, lighting, and climate control.

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