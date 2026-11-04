The Chevy Corvette SUV And Sedan Might Not Happen After All

General Motors reportedly had big plans to turn Corvette into a standalone performance brand and cash in on the nameplate's considerable brand equity. However, a fresh report suggests that vision is now falling apart. The automaker has apparently pulled the plug on an ambitious expansion that would've taken America's long-running sports car well beyond its traditional two-door format, scrapping several new models along the way.

The idea had been floating around since at least 2022, when reports first emerged about an electric Corvette SUV and a battery-powered sports car. Rather than limit the nameplate to traditional two-door performance cars, GM reportedly wanted to expand into several segments that would go far beyond the gas-powered sports car formula.

According to GM Authority, the proposed expansion included at least two additional vehicles beyond the existing C8-generation Corvette. The most controversial of the bunch was an electric SUV, internally known as V224. A second project, carrying the V284 code, envisioned an electric two-door sports car.

2026 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray Photo by: Jeff Perez / Motor1

Chevy Has Apparently Axed The Corvette Sedan

There may also have been a third model in development, reportedly assigned the internal code V285. Had it been given the green light, it would've been a four-door sedan with a swoopy, fastback-esque silhouette.

All three vehicles were expected to ride on GM's BEV Prime platform, an architecture developed to underpin upscale purely electric cars with more power, torque, and range. However, sources familiar with the matter now claim GM has shelved the entire expansion effort.

Perhaps GM ultimately decided that Corvette doesn't need to become an entire family of vehicles to remain successful. After all, there's something to be said for keeping an iconic nameplate focused on what made it famous in the first place.

2027 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport with 6.7-Liter LS6 V8 engine Photo by: Chevrolet

The Corvette EV Will Happen One Day

However, an electric Corvette isn't dead in the water. GM's executive chief engineer for Corvette and Performance Cars, Tony Roma, recently reaffirmed the company's commitment to a fully electric version, saying that EVs are "the end game" and that an electric Corvette will happen someday.

There's no official timetable yet, and GM hasn't confirmed whether the EV will arrive during the current C8 generation or wait until the C9. Either way, the important distinction is that while the broader Corvette expansion has reportedly been shelved, an electric two-door model remains part of the company's long-term vision. Don't expect it anytime soon, though.

Another thing Corvette purists shouldn't hold their breath for is the return of a manual gearbox. The car’s chief engineer also explained that Chevy has no plans to bring back a third pedal, largely because the C8's mid-engine layout made it impossible to carry over the manual transmission used by its predecessors. Developing an entirely new gearbox would've required a substantial investment, one GM couldn't justify given declining demand for manual-equipped cars.

2027 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport 19 Source: Chevrolet

The Mustang Family Could Also Grow

Looking at what the competition is doing, Ford is considering expanding the Mustang lineup beyond the pony car and the Mach-E. Earlier this year, The Wall Street Journal reported that Ford told dealers about a four-door sedan with a gas engine coming by decade’s end. While a company spokesperson refused to comment on the matter, rumors of a four-door Mustang have been swirling around for years.

What do you think?

With an electric crossover already carrying the Mustang moniker, anything is possible now. Automakers are increasingly willing to stretch the meaning of their most important nameplates to attract new customers, even if that means dusting off badges once reserved for sports cars and repurposing them for something completely different. After all, brand recognition sells, and nostalgia can be a powerful marketing tool. Whether longtime enthusiasts like it or not is another matter entirely.

The world didn't end when the Mustang Mach-E arrived, and it probably wouldn't if GM decided to put the Corvette badge on an SUV or sedan.

We want your opinion! What would you like to see on Motor1.com? Take our 3 minute survey. - The Motor1.com Team

Share this Story Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Flipboard

Reddit

WhatsApp

E-Mail

copy