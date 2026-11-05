Someone Built The Lexus Pickup That Should Probably Exist

Lexus has SUVs, sedans, and even a minivan in certain markets, along with the promise of the LFA's return as an electric supercar. However, one thing is still missing from its lineup: a pickup truck. That's a gap California-based Meso Customs decided to fill, albeit without any involvement from Toyota's luxury division. Meet the TX1, an unusual creation that takes a fourth-generation Tacoma and gives it a heavy dose of GX 550 DNA.

Making its debut at the 2026 SEMA Show in Las Vegas, the one-off build started life as a CGI rendering by digital artist Lukemadevids. Meso Customs liked the idea enough to turn it into a real vehicle, spending most of a year transforming a Tacoma donor truck into something that looks like it rolled straight out of a Lexus design studio.

The front end borrows heavily from the GX 550, with its grille, headlights, and hood. The prominent Lexus badge and horizontal grille slats make the truck instantly recognizable, while the redesigned front bumper accommodates the wider bodywork. The doors and greenhouse remain from the Toyota, but the team replaced the mirrors with Lexus components.

Custom Parts Aplenty

Plenty of custom touches remain, too. The team cut and reworked the front and rear sections, incorporating numerous 3D-printed components developed from CAD designs. Extra-wide fenders feature body-colored extensions, giving the TX1 a considerably more muscular appearance than the standard Tacoma.

The rear is arguably even more interesting. Meso Customs fitted a full-width LED light bar inspired by the GX 550 and developed a custom bed that incorporates part of the Lexus SUV's rear hatch design. Interestingly, the modified tailgate remains fully functional thanks to Rivian latches. It also doubles as a rear-facing bench, complete with heated seats and Bluetooth speakers.

The TX1 isn't just a Tacoma wearing a fancy Lexus tuxedo. Meso Customs also upgraded the truck's off-road credentials, installing a suspension lift from King Off-Road Racing Shocks and 74Weld portal axles. The latter adds ground clearance, while massive 38-inch Toyo Tires Open Country R/T Trail tires give the pickup a considerably wider footprint.

The Luxury Off-Road Truck Lexus Refuses To Build

Beadlock wheels, upgraded brakes, and auxiliary lighting from Baja Designs further reinforce the truck's adventurous character. The additional LEDs are mounted on the roof, front bumper, and around the mirrors, while a rally-style light bar sits above the windshield. Even the rear gets extra lighting integrated into the bodywork.

Meso Customs even displayed a color-matched Honda Grom motorcycle in the bed, offering a convincing demonstration of how much fun a Lexus pickup could be for someone with an adventurous lifestyle.

Under the hood, however, there's no exotic powertrain hiding behind the Lexus-inspired front end. The Tacoma's turbocharged 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine remains, albeit with an SXTH Element CPLT intake system and a front-mounted intercooler. The tuner hasn't disclosed any output figures, so we don't know whether the modifications deliver a meaningful power increase.

Don't Expect Lexus To Build One

As cool as the TX1 is, there's no indication Lexus intends to develop a production pickup. Meso Customs stresses that this is a one-off creation, not a conversion package customers can order. Toyota and Lexus weren't involved in the project, either.

That's a shame because the idea isn't entirely far-fetched. The Tacoma already provides a proven midsize pickup foundation, while the GX 550 supplies much of the design language needed to give it a more upscale personality. A proper Lexus interior with higher-quality materials, additional sound insulation, and the brand's usual comfort-oriented equipment could make for an interesting alternative to conventional premium trucks.

What do you think?

For now, the TX1 remains an enthusiast's interpretation of what a Lexus pickup might look like. It's on display at the Toyo Tires Treadpass exhibit during SEMA 2026, giving visitors a chance to see what happens when someone decides that waiting for an automaker to build their dream vehicle takes too long.

Perhaps this build should give Lexus some food for thought, as there might be room in its lineup for a posh truck.

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