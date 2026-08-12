Adria Twin: Iconic Camper Van Completely Redesigned

THE BREAKDOWN The redesigned Adria Twin gets a more modern interior, improved storage, and a brighter, more open cabin.

The Twin Select and premium Twin Supreme offer multiple layouts, with engines ranging from 140 to 180 horsepower.

The new White Edition 2 adds premium equipment, a 180-hp engine, and automatic transmission for around $90,000.

Adria Twin Camper Van Gets A Major Update

Anyone shopping for a camper van from Adria will almost inevitably end up looking at the Twin sooner or later. It has been one of the Slovenian brand’s most important models for years. The new Twin receives a comprehensive update that goes well beyond a typical mid-cycle refresh. Along with a new design, Adria has also revised the interior, floor plans, and numerous equipment details.

While the Laika Ecovip Performance draws attention with its luxurious kit and the Etrusco CV 640 PB+ aims to stand out primarily with its value proposition, Adria is taking a different approach. The Slovenian company now draws a clear line between the entry-oriented Twin Select and the premium-focused Twin Supreme.

Twin Select: Entry-Level With Updated Design

The Twin Select is positioned as the entry model and is available on either the Fiat Ducato or Citroën Jumper platform. The front end has been redesigned and now looks more modern, while the exterior graphics are more understated than before. A pop-top roof is optionally available on select Twin Select floor plans.

Inside, Adria introduces its new "Cabin Loft" concept, with a smoother transition between the cab and living area. New overhead cabinets made from lightweight EPP material are designed to save weight and improve insulation. The kitchen gets larger soft-close drawers and a pull-out countertop extension.

Adria Twin Select 640 Adria Twin Select 640 Adria Twin Select 640 Photos by: Adria Mobil Photos by: Adria Mobil

Depending on the floor plan, the Twin Select uses different heating systems. The 540 SPB, 600 SPB, and 600 SLB come standard with a Truma Combi 4 gas heater with integrated water boiler. The 600 SLB is also available with the Truma Combi D 4 diesel heater, while the 600 SPB Family and 640 SGX come standard with a Webasto AirTop diesel heater and Whale boiler.

The panoramic window between the cab and living space is optionally available on the Twin Select as fixed glazing. All Twin Select models come standard with a lithium house battery.

Adria Twin Select 600 Adria Twin Select 600 Adria Twin Select 540 Photos by: Adria Mobil Photos by: Adria Mobil

The Twin Select 540 SPB measures 17.7 feet long and offers a rear transverse bed, sleeping space for two, and seating for four. The Twin Select 600 SPB grows to 19.7 feet, also features a rear transverse bed, and adds a bathroom with a swing wall plus a dinette with an optional third bed.

The flagship of the Select range is the Twin Select 640 SGX, with an exterior length of 20.9 feet. It combines an electrically lowering rear bed with a variable rear cargo storage, a bathroom with a swing wall, and four seats for two sleepers.

Twin Supreme: Premium Fiat Ducato-based model for couples

The Twin Supreme is the premium model in the Twin family and is offered exclusively on the Fiat Ducato platform. With its more upscale equipment and carefully thought-out space concept, it is aimed at demanding couples who can do without sleeping space in a pop-top roof. The front end matches the Twin Select, but the Twin Supreme offers more color choices, from standard white to special shades such as Expedition Gray and Artense Gray.

Inside, the Twin Supreme benefits from a standard opening panoramic window between the cab and living area. That brings in more light and further emphasizes the open loft-like feel. All Twin Supreme models come standard with diesel heat: the 600 SPB and 640 SLB get the Truma Combi D 4 diesel heater with integrated boiler, while the 640 SGX uses the Webasto AirTop with Whale boiler. An Alde 4000 D diesel heater is optional on the 640 SLB and now also newly available on the 640 SGX.

Adria Twin Supreme 640 SGX Adria Twin Supreme 640 SGX Adria Twin Supreme 640 SGX Photos by: Adria Mobil Photos by: Adria Mobil

A pop-top roof is optional on the Twin Supreme across all floor plans. On the 640 layouts, Adria uses the more exclusive pivot-opening roof with an extended side arm. Technically, the Select and Supreme share the same engine lineup. Standard power comes from a 2.2-liter diesel with 140 hp and a 6-speed manual transmission. New is the 160-hp version with a modern 8-speed automatic. A 180-hp engine with a 9-speed automatic is also available as an option.

The Twin Supreme 600 SPB measures 19.7 feet long, offers a rear transverse bed, and provides sleeping space for two with seating for four. The Twin Supreme 640 SGX stretches to 20.9 feet and combines an electrically lowering rear bed with a variable rear cargo garage. The Twin Supreme 640 SLB, also at 20.9 feet overall, uses rear longitudinal twin beds.

Adria Twin Supreme 640 SLB Adria Twin Supreme 640 SLB Adria Twin Supreme 640 SLB Adria Twin Supreme 640 SLB Photos by: Adria Mobil Photos by: Adria Mobil

Adria Twin White Edition 2 adds more standard equipment

As a special model, Adria is introducing the Twin White Edition 2. It is based on the Twin 640 SGX and combines that model’s flexible floor plan with especially extensive standard equipment. Included are the panoramic window above the dinette, the Deluxe package with numerous comfort features, and the 180-hp engine with an automatic transmission.

Pricing starts at 56,990 euros ($65,800) for the Twin Select 540 SPB, while the All-in package with a generous list of features costs an additional 4,999 euros ($5,800). The Twin Supreme starts at 63,290 euros ($73,000) for the 600 SPB, the Twin Supreme 640 SGX is priced at 67,490 euros ($77,900), and the Twin Supreme 640 SLB starts at 66,290 euros ($76,500). The White Edition 2, with 180 hp and a very extensive equipment list, costs around 78,000 euros ($90,000).

Adria Twin White Edition 2 Adria Twin White Edition 2 Adria Twin White Edition 2 Photos by: Adria Mobil Photos by: Adria Mobil

Adria Clarifies The Twin Lineup

With the clear separation between the Select and Supreme series, along with the new White Edition 2, Adria brings more transparency to the model lineup. That keeps the Twin among the more compelling camper vans on the market, combining relatively accessible entry pricing with premium options for a wide range of needs.

What do you think?

Anyone who wants to see the new Twin in person can find it at the Caravan Salon in Düsseldorf. Alternatives include the Forster Vantasy, a price-focused camper van with a leaner equipment strategy, and the Crosscamp ELMNT based on the Peugeot Boxer, which aims to stand out with rugged equipment and a more adventure-oriented character.

Motor1's Take: The 2026 Adria Twin is a substantial update that makes an already popular campervan more practical and appealing. The new Cabin-Loft interior, larger storage areas, and optional panoramic features improve everyday comfort without changing the Twin's compact formula. The clear split between the affordable Twin Select and upscale Twin Supreme also gives buyers more choice. With prices starting at 56,990 euros ($65,800), the Twin remains competitive, while the White Edition 2 offers a much more luxurious package for buyers willing to spend more. Overall, Adria has improved the Twin without losing the versatility that made it popular.

Source: Adria Mobil

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