Watch A Neglected Toyota Camry Go From Disgusting To Immaculate: Video

Few things are more satisfying than watching a good car detailing video. That, or the guy who shows up to mow people's lawns for free. This time, the YouTube channel The Detail Geek is working its magic on a 1995 Toyota Camry that has clearly seen better days.

The exterior is caked in grime, covered in leaves, and looks like it could probably use a fresh coat of paint. Things get even worse inside, where leaves, trash, mold, and enough dog hair to fill a kennel cover nearly every inch of the cabin.

Judging by its condition, this Camry has probably been sitting outside for years, likely underneath an old tree.

The Detail Geek starts with the exterior, pressure-washing the body to remove years of accumulated dirt before giving it a thorough scrub. Then it's time to tackle the interior. The floor mats and seat cushions are removed so they can be vacuumed, scrubbed, and properly cleaned and conditioned.

It's a hugely involved process, but of course, this Camry needs all the help it can get.

What do you think?

The result is pretty remarkable. The car doesn't look exactly brand new, but it's about as close as you could reasonably expect a 30-year-old Camry that's spent years sitting outside to get. It's another satisfying transformation from The Detail Geek, and a reminder of just how much difference a little elbow grease can make.

Watch the full video below:

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