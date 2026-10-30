Toyota Floods SEMA With Five Lifted Woodland Concepts

Toyota is bringing a little extra off-road attitude to five of its vehicles at the 2026 SEMA Show. It has worked on a family of Woodland concepts based on the RAV4, Grand Highlander, Sienna, bZ, and Crown Signia, showing how everything from family minivans to electric crossovers can be ready for adventures beyond the pavement.

Developed with help from its CALTY Design Research team, the concepts share a common visual identity. Each gets a lift kit, chunky all-terrain tires, satin-black wheels, oversized fender flares, and roof racks or crossbars. Two-tone paint schemes, with contrasting finishes on the roof and hood, further distinguish the concepts from their production counterparts.

All five vehicles wear Horizon Blue paint, a shade inspired by Toyota's 1960s color palette. The Japanese automaker points to models such as the Stout, Crown, and Corona as inspiration for the retro-inspired finish.

Toyota Woodland concepts for SEMA 2026 Photo by: Toyota

There's Something For Everyone

The RAV4 Woodland Plug-in Hybrid Concept and Sienna Woodland Concept show how Toyota wants to give its electrified, family-oriented vehicles a more adventurous character. The former builds on the plug-in hybrid crossover, while the latter gives the minivan a tougher, more unexpected look. After all, there's no reason a family hauler can't look ready to tackle a dirt road on the way to a campsite.

Toyota is also extending the Woodland treatment to its electric lineup with the bZ Woodland Concept. Meanwhile, the Grand Highlander Woodland Concept and Crown Signia Woodland Concept offer two different takes on the same theme, pairing a more rugged look with the versatility and refinement expected of larger family vehicles.

The five concepts cover a surprisingly broad range of powertrains and body styles. Toyota's Woodland family includes plug-in hybrids, conventional hybrids, and a battery-electric vehicle, illustrating that the company doesn't see adventure as something reserved for traditional off-roaders or combustion-powered SUVs.

Toyota Woodland concepts for SEMA 2026 66 Source: Toyota

Toyota Won't Put These Into Production

Of course, you won't find these exact configurations at your local Toyota dealership. The company describes the vehicles as special project prototypes modified with parts and accessories that aren't available through Toyota. Some modifications could void the factory warranty, affect performance and safety, or even make the vehicles illegal for street use.

Nevertheless, the Woodland concepts make an interesting case for giving everyday vehicles a little more outdoor appeal. Whether Toyota eventually turns some of these ideas into factory-backed accessories or production models remains to be seen. Still, the lineup shows there's plenty of room to make electrified family transportation look a little more adventurous.

Toyota Snowhunter concepts Photo by: Toyota

Toyota At SEMA 2026

Toyota's Woodland concepts are far from the only vehicles the automaker is bringing to SEMA 2026. The lineup also includes the Snowhunter concepts, which take a different approach to outdoor adventures, focusing on winter driving and snowbound excursions rather than camping and exploring dirt trails.

The Snowhunter family comprises the Tundra, Tacoma, 4Runner, Land Cruiser, and Sequoia. All five feature camouflage graphics, lifted suspensions, auxiliary lighting, and white snow tracks instead of conventional wheels and tires. Toyota has also added expedition-ready equipment, including roof racks, cargo storage, recovery gear, and ski carriers, to show how its trucks and SUVs could handle deep-snow adventures.

2026 Toyota Crown Signia GT-S Concept 40 Source: Toyota

What do you think?

Then there's my personal favorite: the Crown Signia GT-S Concept, which takes the opposite approach. Created by Toyota Motorsports Garage, this one-off wagon sits nearly five inches lower than the standard model and wears bulging fender flares, 21-inch HRE wheels, and brake calipers borrowed from the Lexus RX 500h F Sport. Toyota hasn't announced any powertrain upgrades, but the more aggressive styling gives the hybrid family hauler a sportier look.

Taken together, Toyota's SEMA projects show just how far the company is willing to (theoretically) stretch its lineup, from snow-going trucks and lowered hybrid crossovers to electric minivans and lifted family SUVs. Not every idea, if any, will make it into production. However, the sheer variety suggests Toyota still sees plenty of potential in giving its otherwise sensible vehicles a more distinctive personality.

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