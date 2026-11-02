Nissan Built Three Awesome Off-Road Rigs For SEMA

Every automaker wants to show how adventurous they've become, and Nissan is joining the fun. A trio of tricked-out trucks will debut at the 2026 SEMA Show. Each one has a different mission, but all three are primed for a good time.

Nissan rolled out modified versions of the Pathfinder, Armada, and Frontier for this year's SEMA Show. Whether you want to go retro, on safari, or desert racing, Nissan has you covered. Take a look at all of them below.

Nissan Frontier Ronin Concept

14 Source: Nissan

Nissan built the Frontier it should've offered from the beginning. The Ronin Concept starts with your standard 3.8-liter-powered Frontier but cranks the mid-size pickup to new heights. First, the engine gets a pair of turbos from the R35 GT-R Nismo. To make sure you don't cram a bunch of dust into that forced-induction mill, the Ronin uses an off-road-specific air intake system.

This truck uses a modified version of the Titan's suspension, including the rear axle. The track is now 12 inches wider, while the truck itself sits four inches higher. This allows Nissan to bolt on 35-inch tires. Further adding to the ups and downs is a set of race-ready upper and lower control arms and long-travel suspension.

Nissan quotes 14 inches of travel but, sadly, does not quote a horsepower figure for this magnificent machine.

Nissan Pathfinder XE-V6 Concept

17 Source: Nissan

Kicking things old-school, we have the Nissan Pathfinder XE-V6 Concept. In 2027, the Pathfinder turns 40. This concept harkens back to the styling of the original with a throwback livery and the rear-mounted spare tire.

Nissan saw fit to give this Pathfinder a proper set of upgrades, though, too. There are custom bumpers, rock sliders, and skid plates for all sorts of off-road protection. The Warn winch and auxiliary lights can help you get through tough obstacles, and the four-inch lift can help you clear more obstacles.

Of the three concepts, the Pathfinder carries the most stuff that could make its way into a production vehicle. In fact, Nissan should just copy this one exactly and offer it as a special trim for the 2027 model year.

Nissan Armada Jungle Patrol Concept

20 Source: Nissan

Nissan has taken an Armada and turned it into its wildest concept for SEMA. The Jungle Patrol Concept takes inspiration from African safari vehicles, with its open roof and rear side-facing seating.

Like the Frontier and Pathfinder, Nissan has upgraded the Armada's suspension, slapped on beefy tires, and added a dash of under-body protection. This rig wears 37-inch tires on prototype Nismo beadlock wheels. The track is a bit wider, and the chassis benefits from a long-travel suspension system.

What do you think?

While this Armada will never make its way into dealer lots, it most certainly should be donated to some manner of tour company in a part of the world where it can be put to good use.

Hopefully, these concept builds provide a blueprint for future production-ready variants, especially the twin-turbocharged desert-race-ready Frontier. Though the Safari Armada would be pushing it.

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