Bronco Pickup Could Replace Ranger As Ford Plans Big Shift

THE BREAKDOWN A Bronco-based pickup is reportedly planned for launch around 2030.

Ford would retool Michigan Assembly to build Bronco vehicles, with Ranger production ending in fall 2029.

A Bronco hybrid is expected for the 2028 model year.

Ford is reportedly turning the Bronco into a truck. Automotive News reports a Bronco-based pickup will arrive near the end of the decade, joining the Ranger and the electric Fathom in Ford's truck lineup as part of a broader product overhaul.

If it happens, the move could make Bronco the third Ford nameplate, after Mustang and F-Series, to grow into a broader vehicle family beyond today’s SUVs, with analysts also talking about possible hybrids and a pickup. A Bronco hybrid is described in those reports as likely arriving around 2028, with the pickup following as Ford weighs future product plans for Michigan Assembly Plant.

Timing And Ranger's Fate

That projected timing lines up with Ford's broader truck reshuffle which include the next-generation F-150 confirmed for 2029, and Ranger's midsize slot would effectively get absorbed by a boxier, more rugged Bronco. The new truck would sit next to the electric Fathom and challenge the Jeep Gladiator, not half-ton rivals.

Ford is not confirming any of it. Spokesperson Mike Levine brushed off the reports, telling the Detroit News, "We are not going to comment on future product speculation, much of which is inaccurate," a standard line Ford reaches for whenever a leak gets specific.

Ford Bronco Pickup Rendering Rear

Bronco Expands Into A Full Subbrand

The pickup is not the only new branch analysts see on the Bronco family tree. A Bronco hybrid is expected around the 2028 model year, potentially arriving ahead of any pickup and giving off-road buyers an electrified option before Ford would build the truck.

Ford has already announced plans for Bronco-branded electrified models in Europe, including a plug-in-hybrid Bronco-family SUV later this decade, but that vehicle has not yet reached showrooms and remains an upcoming product. A Bronco-based Lincoln SUV could round out the family too, reportedly slated for production at Michigan Assembly Plant in late summer of 2029.

What do you think?

The same wave of reports mentions a four-door Mustang sedan, another sign analysts expect Ford to keep pushing Bronco, Mustang, and F-Series as full lineups instead of single nameplates. Whether Jeep Gladiator buyers actually cross over for a Bronco pickup, or Ford just ends up eating its own Ranger, remains the open question.

Motor1's Take: Treating Bronco as a family rather than a lone model signals Ford wants flexible lineups that can chase niche buyers and defend volume as the market electrifies. That approach also raises the real risk of the automaker cannibalizing its own products.

Source: Automotive News & Detroit News

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