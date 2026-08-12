V8 Is Back: Ford F-150 Adds More V8 Options For 2027

THE BREAKDOWN The 2.7-liter EcoBoost is dropped; a twin-turbo 3.0-liter EcoBoost becomes the standard F-150 engine.

Leaked figures put the 3.0-liter EcoBoost at about 400–418 horsepower.

The 5.0-liter Coyote V8 returns as an option as King Ranch and Platinum regain it.

The 2027 Ford F-150 is quietly getting a major shake-up under the hood, and it hits on the two things truck buyers care about most: torque and V8 availability. A leaked dealer order guide making the rounds shows a new base engine, the small EcoBoost V6 going away, and the 5.0-liter V8 coming back to trims that lost it.

Because this information stems from dealer documents and has not been officially confirmed by Ford, treat it as provisional, but it lines up across multiple reports. If you’re planning an F-150 order, the key is understanding which trims switch to the new 3.0-liter EcoBoost and where the 5.0-liter Coyote V8 becomes a realistic choice again.

2026 Ford F-150 STX Photo by: Ford

2027 Ford F-150 Engine Changes

According to leaked 2027 ordering info, the familiar 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6 drops out of the F-150 lineup and is replaced by a twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter EcoBoost V6. Reports describe output in the 400 to 418 horsepower range with up to 440 pound-feet of torque, a noticeable bump over the outgoing 2.7-liter’s 325 horsepower and 400 pound-feet.

The new 3.0-liter EcoBoost is expected to be the standard engine on bread-and-butter trims: XL, STX, XLT, and Lariat, essentially becoming the default F-150 motor for work trucks and mainstream buyers. That mirrors Ford’s broader move toward stronger standard engines, similar to how the brand recently made a bigger gasoline engine standard on certain Ford Super Duty models to better match payload and towing demands.

Positioning the 3.0-liter EcoBoost as the base engine also lines the F-150 up more cleanly against rivals that are revisiting boosted six-cylinders and V8s. Chevrolet is plotting its own shuffle of trims and powertrains, with leaked details already surfacing on 2027 Silverado 1500 engines and trims, so Ford clearly wants its standard truck to feel anything but entry-level.

2026 Ford F-150 XLT Photo by: Ford

The V8 Comes Back To King Ranch And Platinum

The other big headline is the 5.0-liter Coyote V8 returning to upper trims that recently went V8-less. Multiple reports on the leaked guide say King Ranch and Platinum regain the 5.0-liter V8 as an option, rated at about 400 horsepower and 410 pound-feet of torque. That reverses a controversial 2026 move that sidelined eight-cylinder power in some luxury F-150s.

Beyond those two trims, Auto123 and other outlets indicate the 5.0-liter Coyote can again be ordered on every non-Raptor F-150, meaning XL through Platinum all have some pathway to a V8 configuration. The net effect is that every 2027 F-150 trim reportedly offers at least one V8 option, re-opening the door for buyers who want traditional eight-cylinder power without stepping into a specialty off-road model.

What do you think?

If you’re cross-shopping trucks and prefer a V8 over a boosted V6, this leaked 2027 layout suddenly makes the mainstream F-150 feel more like its rivals and closer in spirit to V8-focused competitors such as the Ram 1500 Hemi-equipped models. It also sets the stage for a longer game as Ford has already confirmed a next-generation F-150 due around 2029, and these changes hint at how the company may juggle EcoBoost, V8, and electrified options on that future truck, as previewed in early reports on the next-generation F-150 arriving in 2029.

Motor1's Take: Making the 3.0 EcoBoost standard while reopening the 5.0 V8 to more trims pushes the F-150 back toward simple, buyer-friendly choice: stronger default power, an attainable eight-cylinder for those who want it, and a lineup that feels less like a puzzle and more like clear drivetrain steps once Ford confirms final options and pricing.

Source: f150gen14 via TheDrive

We want your opinion! What would you like to see on Motor1.com? Take our 3 minute survey. - The Motor1.com Team

Share this Story Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Flipboard

Reddit

WhatsApp

E-Mail

copy