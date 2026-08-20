Range Rover Built A One-Off SUV You Can’t Order

THE BREAKDOWN One-off Range Rover SV Pearl Luster built for Pebble Beach

Showcases SV Bespoke’s shift to ultra-rare, story-led commissions

Hints that fully bespoke SUVs will sit alongside regular SV and SV Ultra models

The latest ultra-luxury Range Rover will never see a dealer lot. The SV Pearl Luster is a single, unrepeatable build created to show what the SV Bespoke program can do when money, time, and taste all line up. It is less a trim level and more a rolling business card.

The long-wheelbase Range Rover SV Pearl Luster debuted during Monterey Car Week as a one-of-one commission. Range Rover has not disclosed the powertrain or price, keeping the focus on craftsmanship, exclusivity, and the message about its bespoke program.

Gallery: Range Rover SV Pearl Luster 11 Source: Land Rover

The exterior wears Bespoke White Pearl Gloss, a finish inspired by White Abalone shells along the California coast, with unique 23-inch wheels that have machined spokes and engraved surfaces. Inside, Orchid leather, Natural Light Linear Wenge wood, and natural white mother of pearl inlays create a themed lounge, finished with the rear SV Signature Suite and fully reclining seats.

Guests at Monterey got first crack at registering interest. A portion of the sale proceeds will be donated to the Monterey Bay National Marine Sanctuary, tying the ocean inspiration to more than a styling story and putting the SUV in the same ultra-rare, collector-bait space as Monterey’s one-off hypercars and custom grand tourers.

Range Rover SV Pearl Luster Photo by: Land Rover

What Pearl Luster Says About SV Bespoke’s future

The SV Pearl Luster spotlights Range Rover's SV Bespoke program, launched in 2023 and now expanded into a broader commissioning setup that includes at least one SV Bespoke Commissioning Studio outside the UK and a steady stream of bespoke classic projects.

Instead of a simple extended paint or leather pack, Pearl Luster layers unique paint chemistry, custom wheels, new embroidery, in-cabin motifs, and a theme tied to a specific place. The approach is closer to how rival ultra-luxury brands handle their highest-price commissions than to a regular special edition SUV, and Range Rover is using Monterey the way other marques use it to pitch one-off grand tourers and low-volume performance flagships to collectors who want something nobody else can order.

What do you think?

For high-end SUV shoppers, the signal is that future top-tier Range Rovers are likely to separate into repeatable SV or SV Ultra models and ultra-limited or one-off commissions run through SV Bespoke that charge extra for their story and singular spec. The SV Pearl Luster suggests Range Rover now treats fully bespoke, one-off SUVs as a standing part of its top tier rather than a rare vanity exercise.

Motor1's Take: This is not just new paint and trim; Range Rover is saying that fully bespoke, narrative-driven commissions belong in its top tier and that rarity itself will be part of the pitch. That shift matters to collectors and high-net-worth buyers who care about a story as much as specs, and it raises expectations for what personalization can mean on an SUV.

Source: Land Rover

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