BMW X3 Recall: 13 SUVs Could Lose Steering, Check Your VIN Now
Federal campaign 26V524000 targets 13 BMW X3 SUVs with a risky steering spindle connection and lays out free inspections and repairs for owners.
THE BREAKDOWN
- 13 US BMW X3 SUVs recalled for a potentially loose steering spindle to column connection.
- Models affected include certain 2024 to 2026 X3 sDrive30i, X3 30 xDrive, and X3 M50 xDrive.
- BMW will inspect and, if needed, replace the steering spindle and column at no cost.
A small batch of BMW X3 SUVs has a steering issue that could keep the front wheels from turning when you move the wheel. A new federal recall covers 13 vehicles where the steering spindle may not be properly attached to the steering column, creating a real loss of steering control risk. The recall is active in the United States under NHTSA campaign 26V524000.
Which X3 Models Are Affected
The campaign covers specific 2024 to 2026 BMW X3 sDrive30i, X3 30 xDrive, and X3 M50 xDrive SUVs sold in the United States. Production data points to 13 units built between August 2023 and February 2026 with a steering spindle to column joint that might not meet factory spec, and those vehicle identification numbers are now in the recall.
2025 BMW X3 30 xDrive
The steering spindle is the shaft that links the steering wheel to the column and then to the front wheels. On the recalled X3s, that connection may slip so the wheel can rotate without sending full force to the tires, which regulators treat as a loss of steering control. BMW reports no crashes or injuries tied to this defect.
BMW traced the issue after a steering complaint on an X3 outside the United States in July 2026 led engineers to a specific assembly deviation. That work narrowed the problem to this small group of vehicles, separate from other actions like the BMW recall of 27,720 sedans over a driveshaft defect that also deals with potential loss of control.
BMW’s Repair Plan And Owner Notices
Dealers will inspect the spindle to column joint on each recalled X3 and replace parts that are out of spec. This can include a new steering spindle and column so there is no chance the wheel turns without changing direction. BMW estimates that only about 5 percent of the recalled SUVs have the defect, and every inspection and repair will be free for owners.
Dealer notices go out in mid August 2026, with owner letters mailed to the 13 affected customers. A second mailing is planned around October 2026 as parts roll out and the recall shows up in public VIN search tools. BMW advises drivers not to use the vehicle and to park it outside until the steering connection is checked.
If you are not sure whether your X3 is covered, contact a BMW dealer for a VIN check and follow any advice on driving or parking until the inspection happens.
Motor1's Take: This is a tiny recall with a big downside if the defect shows up. If you own a recent X3, do not wait for the letter, get your VIN checked and let the dealer guide you on driving and parking.
Source: NHTSA
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