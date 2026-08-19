Nissan Gives The Sentra A Better Gearbox For 2027

The Breakdown The 2027 Nissan Sentra gets revised CVT tuning for smoother operation, more linear acceleration, and a crisper accelerator response.

A new $650 Midnight Edition adds dark exterior accents, unique 18-inch wheels, a two-tone body, and a black rear spoiler.

The Sentra also gains Qi2 wireless charging, while pricing increases slightly for the new model year.

You know that time flies fast when the all-new Sentra is already entering its second model year. If you’re among the early adopters, we have some bad news to share because Nissan is already improving the compact sedan for 2027. Its engineers have tweaked the CVT for smoother operation and more linear acceleration.

There’s also the promise of a “crisper response” from the accelerator pedal. Still, with only 149 horsepower, it's safe to say that you’re not going to set any Nürburgring records anytime soon. These early gearbox changes were apparently prompted by customer feedback, with Nissan eager to show it’s listening to what buyers are asking for.

Hopefully, further down the line, a more potent engine than the naturally aspirated 2.0-liter unit will be added to the lineup. Ideally, a hybrid powertrain as well to take on the electrified Toyota Corolla and Honda Civic. As things stand, the most efficient Sentra returns 30 miles per gallon in the city and 38 mpg on the highway.

2027 Nissan Sentra Midnight Edition Photo by: Nissan

2027 Nissan Sentra Midnight Edition

Nissan’s new CVT tuning isn’t the only change for the 2027 Sentra. The new model year also adds a Midnight Edition, essentially a cosmetic package with dark exterior accents. Available as a $650 option, the visual kit is exclusive to the SR trim and includes different 18-inch wheels, a two-tone body, and a black rear spoiler.

That’s not all. Nissan’s smallest sedan in the United States, where the new Versa sadly isn’t coming, also gets a Qi2 wireless device charger with wider compatibility and more power. It’s standard on the SR and SL trims and optional on the SV.

2027 Nissan Sentra Pricing

Pricing is up a bit compared to the 2026 model year, but the Sentra remains refreshingly affordable.

Trim Level Price (including destination fees) Difference vs 2025 Sentra S $24,135 +$290 Sentra SV $24,835 +$220 Sentra SR $26,235 -$10 Sentra SL $29,235 Unchanged

For those wanting a bigger sedan, Nissan has confirmed the venerable Altima will live to see the 2027 model year, despite earlier reports pointing toward its imminent retirement.

2027 Nissan Sentra 50 Source: Nissan

What do you think?

Motor1’s Take: Nissan seems eager to tweak the Sentra, with predictable styling changes accompanied by a surprisingly early revision to the CVT. Ideally, these up2027 updatesill pave the way for something more substantial down the line, especially under the hood.

In the meantime, the sedan remains a sensible choice, offering plenty of goodies without breaking the bank.

We want your opinion! What would you like to see on Motor1.com? Take our 3 minute survey. - The Motor1.com Team

Share this Story Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Flipboard

Reddit

WhatsApp

E-Mail

copy