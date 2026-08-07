The Toyota Camry Nightshade Is A Stylish, Sensible Family Sedan: Driven

It’s hard to hate the 2026 Toyota Camry. The Japanese automaker launched the ninth-generation sedan for the 2025 model year, shifting to a single hybrid powertrain for the entire lineup. The Camry also has a stylish redesign inside and out, and it remains the benchmark in affordable family sedans.

The 2026 Camry tested here wears the Nightshade trim, which adds a dose of attitude with black exterior accents, black wheels, and trim-specific styling. This trim occupies the middle ground in the Camry lineup, combining a sportier aesthetic without sacrificing the benefits of an efficient hybrid sedan.

Toyota offers the Camry with all-wheel drive, but this tester is front-wheel drive. It keeps things simple and offers everything most drivers need in an everyday sedan. For the most part, the Camry is a perfectly pleasant family sedan—though it’s not perfect.

2026 Toyota Camry Nightshade Pros

Photo by: Toyota

Pros Stylish Exterior

Stylish Exterior Engaging To Drive

Engaging To Drive Comfortable Ride

Compared to the Honda Accord, the Toyota Camry Nightshade looks dramatic. The satin-black 19-inch wheels, gloss-black mirror caps, black badging, and matching trim—which includes a spoiler—create a cleaner, more aggressive look. It’s the most stylish version now that the TRD trim is gone.

The Camry’s elegant styling hides the car’s greatest strength: Toyota's hybrid powertrain. It pairs a naturally aspirated 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine with two electric motors and a continuously variable transmission. The electrified powertrain is smooth and responsive around town, with the setup seamlessly transitioning between electric and combustion power.

The Camry is comfortable, but the sport-tuned suspension adds just enough athleticism to liven up the driving experience. The steering is predictable, and the suspension does a wonderful job controlling body roll while remaining composed. It never feels too firm or too harsh.

It’s not a sports sedan by any measure, but the Camry Nightshade does strike a nice balance between comfort and fun. The hybrid powertrain is responsive and fades into the background during everyday driving, just as it should.

2026 Toyota Camry Nightshade Cons

Photo by: Toyota

Cons Odd Temperature Toggle Switches

Odd Temperature Toggle Switches Middling Interior Material Quality

While the Camry has a thoughtfully designed interior, the material quality doesn’t always match the premium feel suggested by the Nightshade’s elevated exterior styling. Some harder plastics exist on the lower areas of the dashboard and door panels.

Compared with competitors that lean into soft-touch surfaces, the Camry’s interior feels like a step behind. It’s not an unpleasant place to spend your commute, but the cheaper materials remind me that Toyota prioritizes value over vibes, as it should in this segment.

One thing I find annoying about the Camry is the toggle switches for the temperature control. They exist in a row of other HVAC controls nearly indistinguishable from the others by touch—and then there is the process of toggling the switch to the desired temperature. It makes me miss a simple dial on the dash that I can crank to max heat or max A/C.

It is a minor grievance rather than a genuine weakness—and it ultimately comes down to personal preference. Voice control is available, but that’s cumbersome. If you’re looking for a more driver-focused cabin, the Honda Accord is worth a look, but these controls are hardly a dealbreaker for the Camry.

What do you think?

Verdict: A Stylish, Sensible Choice

Photo by: Toyota

The 2026 Toyota Camry Nightshade is proof that a sensible sedan does not have to be boring. It has excellent efficiency, everyday comfort, and sporty styling in a well-rounded package. And while the Nightshade doesn’t deliver the thrills of a genuine sport sedan, it offers enough fun and style to elevate the already outstanding commuter.

It remains one of the easiest mid-size sedans to recommend.

Toyota Camry Competitors

Gallery: 2026 Toyota Camry Nightshade Review

2026 Toyota Camry Engine 2.5-Liter Four-Cylinder Hybrid Motor Permanent Magnet Synchronous Battery 1.0-Kilowatt-Hour Lithium-Ion Output 232 Horsepower / 163 Pound-Feet Transmission E-CVT Drive Type Front-Wheel Drive Weight 3,682 Pounds Efficiency 43 City / 44 Highway / 44 Combined Seating Capacity 5 Cargo Volume 15.1 Cubic Feet Base Price $30,760 Trim Base Price $34,260 As-Tested Price $38,646 On Sale Now

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