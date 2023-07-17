This past weekend was very important for Gunther Werks, the Porsche specialists from California. The tuning firm celebrated its first show appearance outside the United States and also marked the launch of its first complete project for the European and UK markets. The pink Porsche 911 from the 993 generation you see depicted in the gallery below is also the company’s first right-hand drive vehicle, which was presented during this year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed.

Obviously a one-of-one creation, the coupe was originally produced between 1994 and 1998 and has been completely restored and modified to Gunther Werks’ specifications with carbon fiber upgrades and visual tweaks. The pink exterior has to be the highlight of the project, featuring a three-stage pearlescent fine metallic paint against an exposed carbon fibre stripe on the front hood. There are additional components with exposed carbon fiber finish, including the top section of the rear spoiler, the door sills, and aero bits in the front bumper.

Gallery: Porsche 911 (993) by Gunther Werks

10 Photos

A similar combo can be also found inside the cabin, though there are many more carbon fiber details than pink surfaces in the interior. The driver and the passenger sit in carbon bucket seats with Alcantara leather and pink stitching and the same material and color scheme is also used for the steering wheel. The instrument cluster retains the original layout with five round clocks, four with black dials and one in the middle with a white dial.

There’s no information regarding the engine upgrades, though. The 993 generation of the Porsche 911 was the final to use air-cooled engines and a previous Gunther Werks project based on that family featured a twin-turbo 4.0-liter flat-six mill with up to 700 horsepower (522 kilowatts). A 993-generation model unveiled in August last year and also showcased during the 2023 Goodwood Festival of Speed had that engine mated to a six-speed manual gearbox.