Infiniti Driver Warns Against Leaving This Popular Accessory In Car After It ‘Blows Up,’ Destroys His Console: ‘I Forgot’

An Infiniti driver issues a PSA for a popular handheld accessory that blew up inside of his car.

In a TikTok with over 3.8 million views as of this writing, Kamari (@kamariking12345) reveals what device ended up destroying his Infiniti’s console after being left inside the hot car. One viewer wrote, “Baby let me go get mine out the car right now.”

The TikTok begins showcasing the damage inside the Infiniti, and it looks like a small bomb went off.

“Don’t keep them portable chargers in the car in this heat,” the onscreen text reads.

The center console is melted, warped, and entirely destroyed. The cup holders are no longer usable, and the center console is folded into the storage area.

“[Expletive] portable charger blew up my car,” he reveals.

The portable charger also damaged the interior roof and left tears on both the driver’s and passenger’s seats.

“I just cleaned it up the best way I could,” he shares.

In a follow-up post, the Infiniti driver does share that the car is still working despite the portable charger exploding inside.

“My boy is still on the road,” the onscreen text reads.

The Infiniti driver hesitantly turns on the vehicle, and, luckily, the car starts up with no issues. The infotainment system, A/C, and radio are all still functional despite the explosion of the portable charger.

‘You Just Saved So Many People From Absolute Destruction’

People in the comment sections were grateful for this PSA, while others were dismissive over the lack of common knowledge.

“PSA don’t leave anything with the lithium battery in a hot car. It should be a given, but it definitely isn’t,” one TikTok commenter wrote.

“You just saved so many people from absolute destruction. I'm sorry this happened to you,” another commented.

“Well, on the bright side, you still have a car,” one added.

“Was the charger plugged in?” one TikTok commenter asked.

“No portable charger left in the middle console during my work shift,” Kamiri replied.

Gallery: 2027 Infiniti QX65 30 Source: Infiniti

Why Can’t You Have Portable Chargers In Your Car?

Before bringing any new accessories into your vehicle, it's important to check to see if it adds any unexpected dangers. For example, while this woman’s new Hello Kitty push-to-start button accessory is cute, it could be dangerous and cause malfunctions.

Drivers will optimize their cars and store accessories to make life easier while on the go. Portable chargers have become a popular handheld accessory, as they provide charging anywhere. So, if someone has a portable charger inside their car, it’s easy to understand why it’s there. However, it’s essential for portable chargers to be stored properly outside of the vehicle to avoid exploding.

Electrical Safety First reports that a power bank can explode in extreme temperatures. A portable charger should not be left in a cold car in the winter or a hot car in the summer.

How To Geek shares that heat is the ultimate enemy for any battery and that batteries are very sensitive to any temperature change. High temperatures will cause the speeding up of chemical reactions internally, which drains the batteries' overall health. Portable charger batteries can typically operate up to 140 degrees Fahrenheit, but car interiors can easily surpass this number on a hot summer day due to the greenhouse effect.

The greenhouse effect causes sunlight to come through the windows and get trapped inside the car, which skyrockets the internal temperatures. If your car is parked in direct sunlight on a 75-degree day, the internal temperature can be over 120 degrees. So, any hot summer day over 100 degrees can easily turn your car into an oven. Temperatures can rise over 170 degrees, and these conditions are a thermal hazard zone for electronics, leading to a potential explosion.

What do you think?

The last thing anyone wants to deal with is an exploding portable charger, so it’s best to keep them out of your car. Additional accessories to avoid keeping in your car are lighters, perfume bottles, glasses, water bottles, canned drinks, aerosol sprays, and medicine.

Motor1 has contacted Kamari via TikTok direct message and commented on the post. This post will be updated if he replies.

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