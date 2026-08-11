Only 12 Made: Caterham Seven Miami Edition Hits Monterey

THE BREAKDOWN Caterham Seven Miami Special Edition is limited to 12 track-only cars.

Two will be offered by Bonhams at Monterey Car Week 2026.

It uses a 2.0L Ford Duratec (210 hp) on the Seven R chassis.

Caterham is bringing its Seven Miami Special Edition to one of the highest-profile stages in the US, with two cars headed to Monterey Car Week 2026 for sale through Bonhams at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca. The limited-run, track-only model will be shown from August 8–13, with both examples offered by private treaty.

The Caterham Seven Miami Special Edition is capped at 12 cars worldwide, all hand-assembled at the company’s UK headquarters. Two of those will be in Monterey, where collectors and track-focused buyers will be able to negotiate directly with Caterham through Bonhams rather than bid in a traditional public auction.

Viewing starts at the Pre-Reunion Preview on August 8–9 in the paddock at Laguna Seca, continues at the Bonhams Laguna Seca auction marquee on August 11–12, and leads into the official Bonhams sale on August 13. Caterham will also be a key presence at Monterey British, a week-long gathering dedicated to British marques.

Caterham Seven Miami Special Edition Photo by: Caterham

Under the skin, the Seven Miami Special Edition is based on the Seven R chassis and configured strictly for track use. Power comes from a naturally aspirated 2.0-liter Ford Duratec four-cylinder with 210 horsepower at 7,600 rpm and 203 Newton-meters of torque at 6,300 rpm, sent to the rear wheels through a five-speed manual gearbox.

With a quoted weight of 1,234 pounds and a power-to-weight ratio of 375 horsepower per ton, Caterham lists a 0–60 miles per hour time of 3.8 seconds and a top speed of 136 miles per hour. Hardware includes track suspension, 10.0-inch Apollo alloy wheels, 254.0-millimeter vented brake discs with quad-piston calipers, a track-day roll cage, and a plumbed-in fire extinguisher system.

Miami-Themed Design Details

Every Seven Miami Special Edition is finished in Aqua paint with a dedicated double-stripe decal pack in vibrant pink and white, plus a white-painted grille with the number 7. The rear bodywork carries the official Miami script and the outline of the Miami International Autodrome circuit to tie the color scheme and name together visually.

Inside, the Miami script is embroidered on the seat headrests, and each car carries an individually numbered plaque on the dashboard. A second plaque in the engine bay lists the names and signatures of the two builders who hand-assembled each car. The cabin also features a suede Momo steering wheel with quick-release, sequential shift lights, and a tunnel top and boot cover finished in carbon-look vinyl.

Where This Fits In Caterham’s Lineup

The Miami Special Edition joins a broader Caterham range of lightweight sports cars and race cars offered globally with Suzuki, Ford, or Horse engines, alongside models such as the Seven 170 and Seven 420. Earlier this year the company also showed projects like its electric sports car prototype, signaling parallel work beyond traditional combustion Seven variants.

What do you think?

Caterham has continued to develop special versions in recent years, from focused track models to regional editions such as the Seven Nürburgring Edition. For Monterey, the Seven Miami Special Edition gives the brand a limited-run track car with a distinct visual identity aimed squarely at collectors who want something both rare and usable on circuit days.

Motor1's Take: This Miami Special gives Caterham a clear US-facing play, a showpiece that pairs collectible scarcity with a car you can actually use on track while Bonhams’ private-treaty route could set a template for future region-focused specials if these 12 move quickly.

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