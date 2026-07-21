Is This The New Dodge Charger SRT?

the breakdown A new video may offer our first look at a hotter Dodge Charger variant.

It shows two mysterious prototypes with more aggressive styling, including a redesigned front end and a 'Powered By SRT' windshield sticker.

A more powerful Charger is still expected, with Dodge CEO Tim Kuniskis previously hinting at a future V8-powered model.

We already know a more powerful version of the Dodge Charger is coming; the only question is when. If this video circulating on Instagram is any indication, the answer could be sooner than expected.

A clip posted by TK’s Garage appears to show not one, but two Charger variants we haven’t seen yet. The first looks like a near-production prototype with a redesigned front fascia, a more aggressive stance, and bigger wheels and tires.

The second car is even more intriguing. It looks closer to a concept or pre-production vehicle, with a smaller grille opening, a unique paint scheme (or wrap?), and a windshield sticker that reads "Powered By SRT."

Unfortunately, both vehicles are shown only from the front, which makes it difficult to pick out any additional details. Take a look at the video and decide for yourself:

Of course, there are plenty of reasons to be skeptical here.

Automakers test vehicles all the time, and not every prototype makes it to production. These Chargers could be undisclosed variants, test vehicles for future components, or even early development mules unrelated to an SRT model. For now, there’s no way to know for sure.

The good news is that a higher-performance Charger is almost certainly on the way. Dodge CEO Tim Kuniskis has hinted multiple times that the Charger lineup could eventually welcome a V8-powered model, and even suggested the return of a Hellcat variant. Could one of these cars be what he was talking about? It’s possible.

Currently, the most powerful version of the new Charger is the Daytona Scat Pack, which uses Dodge’s high-output version of the twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter Hurricane inline-six. With 550 horsepower and 531 pound-feet of torque, it’s the most powerful gas-powered Charger available today—at least for now.

What do you think?

We’ll have to wait and see whether this video is the first glimpse of what’s coming next from Dodge.

Motor1’s Take: These two Chargers look convincing, and they certainly appear more aggressive than the models currently on sale. But based on this short clip alone, it’s impossible to say whether we’re looking at an upcoming SRT model, a future performance variant, or something else entirely.

We want your opinion! What would you like to see on Motor1.com? Take our 3 minute survey. - The Motor1.com Team

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