Hyundai Driver Goes ‘A Couple Hours’ Over 10,000-Mile Oil Change. Then The Mechanic Hears What It Does To Her Engine: ‘Wow’

According to a mechanic, this Hyundai’s driver went only “a couple hours” past a 10,000-mile oil change. But as soon as the car started inside a mechanic's garage, it was obvious the motor was cooked, and something had gone horribly wrong with the 2025 Elantra that probably still had a few whiffs of its new-car smell left.

Creator and mechanic Victor Shack (@victorshack6.2) wasn't exactly surprised but still seemed disappointed at the fact that the Hyundai's motor could have developed a loud knock so quickly. In getting the car ready for resale, he and his team took a hard look under the hood to get all of its drivetrain issues sorted out.

“You buy this for your daughter. She drives it for a couple hours past the oil change, which is every 10,000 miles or better,” he said in the clip that’s been viewed more than 964,000 times. “This is the new cars, man. Pay close attention to this.”

What Went Wrong With The 2025 Hyundai Elantra Engine?

At only 23,700 miles, the car had hardly been pushed to its limits in terms of overall use. What we don’t know is how well it was taken care of or if there was a critical incident that pretty much killed the motor.

Shack let the noise make his case. Early in the video before the ignition turned on, he moved around the Elantra with exaggerated disbelief, repeatedly asking what could possibly be wrong with a vehicle this new. Maybe a belt was squealing, he joked. Perhaps the wipers were the problem.

When a co-worker fired it up, a heavy metallic clatter immediately filled the garage, loud enough to cut through Shack’s running commentary. Shack appeared to connect that sound to the car running beyond its prescribed oil-change schedule.

He also described the car as one that “eats oil for breakfast,” raising the possibility that it had gradually escalating problems long before arriving at the shop.

The footage, however, doesn’t reveal a definitive cause. Shack never shows the dipstick, drained oil, maintenance paperwork, or any up-close internal engine components. We’re left to guess at whether the Elantra had missed several services or arrived with an empty crankcase.

Even the phrase “a couple hours past” seems mysterious and leaves viewers guessing. Shack may have been exaggerating to make a point, but the clip does not clarify how far overdue the vehicle actually was.

That uncertainty did not stop viewers from assigning blame.

“People need to know what regular maintenance is,” one commenter wrote.

Another argued that drivers frequently mistreat their vehicles and then fault the manufacturer when major repairs follow. A separate viewer claimed the Elantra’s vehicle identification number showed no recorded service history, though that assertion was not independently confirmed in the video.

Several Hyundai owners countered the suggestion that an early engine failure was inevitable. One said a properly maintained vehicle had reached 136,000 miles on its original components. Others cited examples with more than 200,000 miles, and one commenter said he had seen two Hyundais reach 300,000 and 400,000 miles.

For that group, the disabled Elantra was less an indictment of the brand than a warning about what can happen when routine care is ignored.

Buyers: Check Maintenance Records

The Elantra’s age and mileage make its unknown service history seem curious and pretty suspect. Hyundai included four basic maintenance visits with new 2025 models during their first three years or 36,000 miles.

Those services cover factory-scheduled oil and filter changes, tire rotations, and multipoint inspections, all of which may have gone unused. If Shack’s suggestion is correct, the question may be all about whether anyone made sure the needed maintenance steps happened.

Whatever caused the failure, Shack’s crew moved quickly. A replacement engine was already sitting nearby, and a follow-up video showed the Elantra running without the violent clatter only a few hours later.

“Four hours later, the Hyundai is running. No more banging,” Shack said as he showed the old engine outside the car.

He said the sedan was ready to return to sale, meaning its next owner could encounter a vehicle with fewer than 24,000 miles showing on the dashboard but an engine that had already been replaced once.

The eventual buyer isn’t guaranteed to get the full story behind the engine replacement. Federal rules require most used-car dealers to display a Buyers Guide stating whether the vehicle is sold with a warranty or “as is,” but that form does not require a complete maintenance or repair history.

What do you think?

The Federal Trade Commission advises shoppers to obtain a vehicle history report and arrange an independent inspection. Depending on what was reported to commercial databases, the engine swap may appear in that history, but routine service records and prior mechanical problems are not guaranteed to be complete.

Motor1 reached out to Shack via direct message and comment on the clip and to Hyundai via email. We will update this if they respond.

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