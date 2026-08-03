Audi Isn't Giving Up On Wagons In America

THE BREAKDOWN Audi’s only new US wagon today is the RS6 Avant.

The RS6 Avant is a five-passenger, twin-turbo V8 wagon with standard all-wheel drive.

A new-generation A6 Allroad is approved for US launch in 2027.

Would you actually buy an Audi wagon if the dealer had one on the lot, not just a sea of Q5s and Q7s? Audi thinks enough Americans might, because the brand now says it is looking for chances to bring more long-roof models to the United States, even as the showroom remains dominated by SUVs.

Right now, the RS6 Avant is the only new long-roof you can buy. The A6 Allroad left the US market after the previous generation wrapped up, and the A4 allroad bows out after the 2025 model year as Audi reshapes its compact lineup around the A5 and S5 without a wagon body style.

2027 Audi A6 Allroad Photo by: Audi

Audi Wagons In The US Today

The current Audi wagon range in America consists of a single nameplate: the RS6 Avant. It serves as the brand’s halo long-roof, a five-passenger, twin-turbo V8 wagon with standard all-wheel drive that shopping sites like Edmunds still list as an active model in the US lineup, aimed at buyers who want supercar pace with family practicality.

The A6 Allroad that once sat just below it was dropped from the US range after the outgoing generation, and Audi has not offered a new A6 Allroad here since the 2021 model year. Below that, the compact A4 allroad is being phased out after 2025 in North America as Audi transitions to the A5 and S5 lineup, which does not include a wagon for this market. For now, that leaves the RS6 Avant carrying Audi’s entire new wagon presence in the US.

Photo by: Audi

Why The A6 Allroad’s Future Matters

In recent reports by Road & Track, an Audi spokesperson confirmed that a new-generation A6 Allroad has been approved for the US with a launch targeted for 2027. It's expected to arrive with a wider stance, off-road features, and a 3.0 TFSI engine. That locks a true mid-size wagon back into Audi’s US plan even as the brand rolls out larger SUVs like the Q9.

Audi's senior vice president of product management, Filip Brabec, said:

'At the end of the day, it's always a little bit the business case, and 'can we make it work...' But we definitely are always looking for opportunities, because it is a strength that we can play with [customers] that get it.'

If you like wagons, that timing is important. It means there will be a multi-year gap with only the RS6 Avant on sale before a more attainable A6 Allroad returns—a clear signal that Audi still sees value in fast, practical long-roof cars in a market skewed toward three-row crossovers.

What do you think?

If you are cross-shopping future family haulers, that confirmation gives the Allroad name real staying power instead of being a one-and-done experiment.

Motor1's Take

Audi keeping a long-roof option in its US roster matters less for volume and more for choice: if dealers actually stock and price the next A6 Allroad against equivalent SUVs, it can give a small but loyal group of buyers a real alternative to yet another crossover.

Source: Road & Track

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