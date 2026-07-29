Bentley's First EV Has A Curved Screen That Already Looks Familiar

The Breakdown Bentley shares an early look inside the Torcal, its first electric vehicle.

The posh EV has a curved touchscreen, similar to that of the Porsche Cayenne Electric.

Thankfully, we can spot many conventional switches below it.

As with any new product, the road to the Bentley Torcal’s reveal is paved with teasers, some more interesting than others. The latest preview focuses on how diamond patterns have been a recurring theme in Crewe models since the 1920s. Its inaugural EV will honor the century-old tradition with a floating diamond grille and diamond-stitched seat upholstery. However, something else caught our attention.

The one-minute teaser video gives us a peek inside, where a curved touchscreen takes center stage. Bentley remains tight-lipped about the infotainment, but we'd say it reminds us of the Cayenne EV’s Flow Display. That’s hardly a coincidence since the Torcal is expected to be closely related to Zuffenhausen’s large electric SUV.

Porsche is fitting a curved 12.3-inch OLED panel that extends to the lower section of the center console, which also appears to be the case here. However, there are some differences in the Torcal’s dashboard layout. We can spot more physical controls below the swanky screen, including a large rotary knob you won’t find inside the electric Cayenne. There are also plenty of switches to the left and right of the dial, more than in its German cousin.

The curved screen is a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it detail in the adjacent teaser video, but we’re under the impression it’s not as large as the one Porsche installs in the Cayenne EV. Much like its sister model, the Torcal has a fully digital instrument cluster. One could argue that Bentley could have gone the extra mile by installing analog dials and needles for a more upmarket look to justify the premium its EV will inevitably command, but that doesn’t seem to be the case.

Bentley hasn't been generous with details about the Torcal, saying only that it’ll be a little smaller than the Bentayga and that combustion engines aren't planned. The dual-motor setup fitted to the Cayenne Turbo is good for an enormous 1,140 hp, while the Porsche’s 113-kWh battery supports 400-kW charging and delivers nearly 400 miles (642 kilometers) of WLTP range.

Whether the Torcal will have similar numbers remains to be seen, but it’ll certainly cost a lot more. With the Cayenne Turbo Electric already starting at $165,350, the Bentley’s sticker price will easily begin with a 2. Pricing details and all the technical specifications should be published on September 23 at the world premiere in London.

2027 Bentley Torcal interior Photo by: Bentley 2026 Porsche Cayenne S Coupe Electric interior Photo by: Chris Rosales / Motor1

What do you think?

Motor1's Take: The curved touchscreen is unlikely to be one of the Torcal’s main selling points, but it will give Bentley fans something to talk about. Having dedicated physical controls for frequently used functions should make it easier for the anti-screen wealthy crowd to live with the ultra-luxury EV.

Although there are bound to be many similarities between the Torcal and the Cayenne EV, we expect the Bentley to lean more toward luxury and comfort, leaving the Porsche to put the S in SUV.

Gallery: Bentley Torcal interior

9 Source: Bentley

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