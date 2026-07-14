Alfa Romeo Teases New Crossover. No, Still Not The Stelvio

THE BREAKDOWN Alfa Romeo teases a new C-Segment crossover model.

It will feature multiple powertrain options.

Production begins in Italy starting in late 2027.

Alfa Romeo made some news today at the National Automotive Industry Roundtable, an event hosted by the Ministry of Business and Made in Italy. It doesn't exactly sound like Monterey Car Week. Emanuele Cappellano, Chief Operating Officer of Stellantis, revealed a teaser for a new Alfa Romeo model, and it's not the one we were hoping to see.

The single image shows a new C-SUV based on the Stellantis STLA Medium Platform. In other words, this is not the long-awaited replacement for the Alfa Romeo Stelvio because that model will ride on the STLA Large Platform. This model will somehow slot between the existing Tonale and the upcoming second-generation Stelvio, and likely bear a new name.

In Europe, Alfa Romeo also sells a smaller model called the Junior, so we doubt this new model will slot below the Tonale.

Another Crossover?

Alfa Romeo says the new C-SUV will feature "multi-energy powertrains," meaning mild hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and electric, not all of which may be sold in the United States. Though we don't know exactly how big this model will be, the STLA Medium Platform already underpins a variety of Stellantis vehicles, such as the Jeep Compass, Lancia Gamma, and Peugeot 3008.

Styling will come from Alfa Romeo's design center in Turin, Italy, so you can expect it to look pretty good. The close-up image shows what appears to be a rakish rear end, which hopefully won't impede trunk space to an excessive degree.

Production is set to begin at Alfa's Melfi, Italy plant in the fourth quarter of 2027. The current Giulia and Stelvio will stay in production until 2027, at which point they should finally be up for their much-needed replacements. 2027 may also see the replacement of the Tonale, which was recently refreshed, but could also do with a redesign.

What do you think?

Alfa Romeo has also teased a Bottega Fuoriserie project built in collaboration with Maserati. Details are minimal, but it's expected to be some kind of sports car.

Motor1's Take: If Alfa Romeo wants to survive as a brand, especially here in the US, it needs more than a small crossover. The Stelvio and Giulia are core to the Alfa brand ethos, and these two models have not only been pushed to the back burner, but they’ve also been knocked off the stove at this point. It's unclear if Alfa has enough interesting products coming to stay relevant over the next two years.

We want your opinion! What would you like to see on Motor1.com? Take our 3 minute survey. - The Motor1.com Team

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