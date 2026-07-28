Dodge Teases The Return Of One Of Its Most Iconic Nameplates

the breakdown Dodge is teasing a possible Super Bee comeback ahead of Roadkill Nights.

The original Super Bee debuted in 1968 as an affordable Dodge muscle car.

The new model could be based on the latest Charger, but details remain unknown.

Dodge is getting something very special ready for this year’s Roadkill Nights. A new teaser video from the automaker hints at the return of the Super Bee, a legendary nameplate that hasn’t been in the lineup for over a decade.

The teaser (which may or may not be AI-generated) shows a swarm of bees gathering around a drag strip light as they go from yellow to green. The video is only about 15 seconds long, and we don’t get any preview of the vehicle itself. But it’s a good indication of what might be on the way.

Watch the full teaser video below:

Return Of The Super Bee

The original Super Bee debuted in 1968 as a budget-friendly muscle car based on the Dodge Coronet. It had big-block V8 power without the premium price tag of some other performance models.

Dodge hasn’t announced what form the modern Super Bee will take, but we expect it to be an option on the current Charger. The current lineup already offers the twin-turbocharged Sixpack engine, including a 550-horsepower high-output version in the Scat Pack, but Dodge has hinted at additional performance models.

Whether the Super Bee returns as a more aggressive street-focused Charger, a limited-edition model, or something completely unexpected remains unclear. The debut is expected for August 8, 2026, which coincides with Roadkill Nights.

Roadkill Nights has turned into the brand’s biggest annual celebration of performance. The 2026 event will feature drag racing down the iconic Woodward Avenue along with other performance activities. We’ll be there to take it all in.

What do you think?

If Dodge does indeed bring back the famous bee logo, fans likely won’t have to wait long to find out.

52 Source: Dodge

Motor1’s Take: Dodge is going all in on performance with the latest Charger. New high-performance inline-six and V8 options of the muscle car are already expected, and a new Super Bee could be a big part of that.

We want your opinion! What would you like to see on Motor1.com? Take our 3 minute survey. - The Motor1.com Team

Share this Story Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Flipboard

Reddit

WhatsApp

E-Mail

copy