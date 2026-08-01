Woman Goes To Valvoline. Then They Ask Her A Question She Has No Response To: 'I'm Gonna Completely Embarrass Myself'

It’s the kind of scenario that is a reminder that a little research can go a long way. One woman, Hailey (@creatinetheseballs), is learning, seemingly in real time, how to care for her new Honda Civic.

In a TikTok that shows the fitness aficionado sitting criss-cross-applesauce in the front seat of her vehicle,while at a Valvoline she’s making an admission to the internet. She’s not sure about how to get into her engine, let alone how to even check the oil.

‘IDK What Oil I’m Supposed to Get’

The video has been watched over 554,700 times. It has upbeat music playing in the background, as text hovers over Hailey’s head: “Getting an oil change, didn’t know how to pop my hood, they showed me a dirty brown stick, and IDK what oil I’m supposed to get.”

It’s kind of a joke she’s telling on herself, but it also points to a very real situation. Taking ownership of a new vehicle can feel overwhelming, since there are so many small things to master. From opening the hood to sometimes figuring out how to put the car in reverse (looking at you, luxury vehicles)—everything is important because it impacts your experience, driving, and safety. For a later-model Civic, that means pulling the interior release latch, disengaging the front hood safety latch, and propping the hood open with the support rod. There’s even a quick YouTube video on it.

For a driver in a hurry, online how-to videos can often help handle little pickles. They can be the hand-holding a new or nervous driver needs to deal with a problem in the moment. But, to avoid these low-key panicky situations, experts recommend making note of a few things with a new car.

Commit to memory the type of gas and the type of oil the car takes. The first thing you should do after buying a new car is consult the manual and understand the maintenance. That means regularly scheduled oil changes, air filter changes, and tire rotations. It also means things like mechanical inspections, transmission fluid replacement, spark plug replacement, and timing chain inspection.

Through the vehicle’s life, parts will wear, and things will need to be replaced. It can be very helpful to have an idea of what to look out for, especially because it can help you plan for cost management, too. For example, around 125,000 miles, it’s a good idea to have the A/C compressor checked because it can wear out. And the fix, depending on the vehicle, can be anywhere from $750 to $1,500 or higher. That’s money one driver might spend, while another might decide it's time to trade the vehicle in.

‘They’re Hating, But Me And You In The Same Boat’

The comments section veers back and forth between light scorn and helpful advice.

“Most vehicles have the oil type printed on the cap, the dirty brown stick is the dipstick and they were showing oil level, and not knowing where the hood pop is is common, don't stress it ... it's their job to know and figure it out if they don't but lube techs will try to tell you you have to know,” counsels MegMiller (@megmiller14).

Conman86 (@theconman86) offers a reminder: “An owners manual that will literally tell you all of that info. if your car doesn't have one you can download it online from the manufacturer website.”

While a person who says they’re an expert weighs in with a check to all the internet experts: “I'm an actual mechanic, the amount of times I have to get on the ground to find the [expletive] pull for the hood is insane. No judgment here.”

What do you think?

And Nicole (@https..ana02) tosses out a lifeline: “They’re hating, but me and you are in the same boat.”

Motor1 reached out to Hailey via email and TikTok direct message and to Valvoline via press email. We will update this if they respond.

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