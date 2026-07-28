Bentley Celebrates 80 Years At Crewe With A One-Off Continental GTC

the breakdown Bentley celebrated 80 years of production at its Crewe factory with a one-off Continental GTC featuring a unique Supernova Purple Ombre finish.

More than 100 historic Bentleys returned to Pyms Lane as the brand highlighted its past while preparing for an electric future.

The anniversary underscores Bentley’s push to modernize its 'Dream Factory' while preserving the hand-built craftsmanship that defines the brand.

A one-off Bentley Continental GTC finished in a new Supernova Purple Ombre paint was unveiled in Crewe as Bentley marks 80 years of car production at its historic Pyms Lane site. The car took center stage at an anniversary event on July 28, 2026, with more than 100 customers in attendance.

The company used the occasion to underline how its so-called Dream Factory is blending traditional coachbuilding skills with modern, more digital production for its next generation of models. For those following Bentley’s heritage program, the gathering echoed other recent celebrations in Crewe, such as the return of the first new 4.5-liter Blower in 90 years.

Bentley Continental GTC 80th Anniversary Special Photo by: Bentley

107 Bentleys, More Than A Century of History

The celebration in Crewe assembled 107 Bentleys owned by members of the Bentley Drivers Club, parked along Pyms Lane in chronological order of production. The display started with EXP3, described by the company as the first Bentley ever delivered to a customer, and ran through to a 2025 Flying Spur Speed, effectively turning the factory frontage into a timeline of the brand’s output.

According to Bentley, the lineup represented every key era in its history, from the early W.O. Bentley cars and the Derby-built models to the modern Crewe-produced range, including the well-known Blower models and today’s Bentayga SUV.

Owners traveled from around the world to bring their cars back to what Bentley refers to as the Home of Bentley, marking more than a century of the marque’s heritage alongside the 80-year manufacturing milestone in Crewe.

The company states that the same commitment to craftsmanship and attention to detail demonstrated by those historic cars remains central to every vehicle built at its current Dream Factory in Cheshire.

Photo by: Bentley

Crewe Factory Moves Toward 'Dream Factory' Future

Bentley emphasizes that the anniversary comes as the Crewe site nears completion of what it calls its most significant transformation to date. Originally built in 1938 to produce Rolls-Royce Merlin aero engines, the facility later became Bentley’s main vehicle manufacturing base and has continually evolved over the decades.

The current redevelopment is described as creating a next-generation Dream Factory, a digital and flexible manufacturing hub intended to build both current and future Bentley products while preserving the handcraft traditions associated with the brand.

Recent investments at Crewe include a Design Studio, an Engineering Technical Centre, an Excellence Center for Quality and Launch, an Integrated Logistics Centre and a new Paint Shop, which Bentley notes was officially opened earlier in July by Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal. Ahead of the global launch of Torcal, described by the company as the next Bentley model, work is underway to convert the oldest building on site into the assembly area for the brand’s first electric car, scheduled for launch in September.

One-Off Continental GTC In Supernova Purple Ombre

To mark 80 years of Crewe production, Bentley has commissioned a unique Continental GTC through its Mulliner personal commissioning division. The convertible is finished in an exclusive Supernova Purple Ombre paint created specifically for the occasion by Bentley’s Paint Shop and its CMF/Bespoke teams.

According to the company, the exterior color shifts from Supernova Purple to Supernova Purple Dark, paired with a bespoke "80" side graphic featuring a reverse ombré effect, and contrasting wheel finishes designed to echo the theme.

Photo by: Bentley

Inside, the commemorative theme continues with embroidered "80" headrests and a bespoke airbrushed fascia graphic. Bentley states that this artwork depicts the marque’s Design Studio building alongside a visual reference to eight decades of car production in Crewe.

The brand describes the one-off GTC as a contemporary expression of the craftsmanship, innovation and attention to detail that have defined its cars from the earliest Crewe-built models to the present day. The level of customization echoes recent high-performance and special-series Bentleys such as the upcoming Continental GT Supersports and low-volume, design-led projects like the Batur Convertible by Mulliner.

Company Puts The Spotlight On People And Craftsmanship

In marking the anniversary, Bentley has been keen to highlight the role of its workforce and traditional skills in Crewe. The company notes that since the first Bentley left the Pyms Lane production line in 1946, several generations of employees have been involved in building its cars, combining long-established techniques with more modern engineering and manufacturing methods.

This narrative of continuity is central to how Bentley frames the evolution of its products and factory, especially as it moves toward electric models and more digital production systems. Andreas Lehe, Bentley’s Member of the Board for Manufacturing, underlined that message in a statement about the 80-year milestone:

'For 80 years, it is the extraordinary people of Crewe who have defined Bentley’s success. Generation after generation, our colleagues have combined exceptional craftsmanship, passion and innovation to create some of the world’s most desirable cars.'

What do you think?

He added that the transformation into the next-generation Dream Factory is intended to ensure that these skills and expertise, supported by what the company calls world-class facilities, advanced technologies and more sustainable manufacturing processes, continue to shape Bentley’s vehicles in the decades ahead.

Motor1's Take: Bentley’s 80-year milestone at Crewe is a reminder that the brand’s biggest challenge isn’t preserving its past—it’s carrying that legacy into a very different automotive future. A hand-built, ultra-luxury automaker moving toward electrification has to balance centuries of craftsmanship with the realities of modern manufacturing, and the new Dream Factory is Bentley’s attempt to do exactly that.

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