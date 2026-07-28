The V12 Mercedes-Maybach S680 Makes You Feel Like A Villain: Driven

With a true luxury product, the point is rarely "more." More features, more leather, and more speed are hardly relevant to the buyer of a quarter-million-dollar, twin-turbo V12-powered, palace-on-wheels. You already have "more"—it’s about how that "more" looks on you.

Maybach is a brand of true excess. It does the most, always. Whether it's two-tone paint, bright white interiors, or just outright printing the Maybach logo on every possible surface, there is zero shame in the idea of luxury in Maybach. And there’s something to admire about that.

The latest 2027 Maybach S-Class only ventures further down this path, keeping the V12 alive and keeping many of its predecessor’s features. It’s hardly "more" than before, but it has more of that Maybach charm than ever.

Pros Fresh Tech

Fresh Tech Incredible Stereo

Incredible Stereo Excellent Primary Ride Quality Cons Crashy Secondary Ride Quality

Crashy Secondary Ride Quality Needs More Physical Controls

Even More Opulent

Photo by: Chris Rosales / Motor1

Much of what the Maybach S-Class offers ranges from subtle to outright ridiculous. Visually, a slight facelift affords the headlights and taillights the modern Mercedes-chic arrangement. The most striking update is the Maybach pattern in the vents flanking the main grille, which some may see as horrifyingly gaudy—I err toward loving the sheer nerve of doing it.

Inside, much of the S-Class is the same, except for the new MBUX system. Three screens adorn a flat expanse of glass: A 12.3-inch 3D-capable gauge cluster display, a 14.4-inch primary screen, and a 12.3-inch passenger display. The rear passengers get dual 13.1-inch displays with Mercedes’ newest system with gaming, browsing, and streaming for each passenger.

The new tech is slick, much slicker than previous MBUX. I already tested it in Mercedes VLE-Class, so there isn’t much to cover here, but rest assured it’s a huge improvement over the old system, especially the physical steering wheel knobs for volume and cruise control. The Burmester stereo uses 31 speakers and 1,690 watts to deliver the single most excellent audio experience I’ve ever heard in a car.

Photos by: Chris Rosales / Motor1 Photos by: Chris Rosales / Motor1

My tester’s spec can be best described as villainous. In full black with polished AMG monoblock wheels, the S680 is pure intimidation. I ran into a friend during my photoshoot who said they were “actually scared” of the S-Class pulling up to them. That, reader, is the “more” that I’m talking about—the utter prestige and power that the Maybach projects.

You can make your Maybach project whatever you want, however. Alongside the normal exclusive options, called Manufaktur, there is now a program called Made to Measure, which allows for an even greater degree of customization. There are now hundreds of exterior and interior colors to choose from, which means that practically any Maybach will be a unique proposition for its owners.

V12 Excellence

Photo by: Chris Rosales / Motor1

Regardless, the S680 drives excellently, with only a few wrinkles to the experience. The aforementioned Burmester stereo combines well with an unbelievably low noise floor to deliver a cinematic experience. I’ve listened to Daft Punk’s Random Access Memories thousands of times as a reference album, and I could hear new details with this stereo. It alone is an exceptional and stunning feature.

The big Maybach has nice steering and swift handling, and once the V12 sings its surprisingly musical song, it’s quite rapid too. Though it is best experienced on the highway and in the back seat.

The rear seats are quite sumptuous and comfortable. There are metal Maybach champagne flutes, a massaging function, seat cooling, and heating. Though it isn’t lay-flat, it reclines a substantial amount, and the rear passenger side seat can get a full stretch by folding the front seat away. Overall room is good, but not as good as an SUV like the GLS. Still, this is much more fashionable.

The big Maybach has nice steering and swift handling, and once the V12 sings its surprisingly musical song, it’s quite rapid too.

Its only fault is a slightly crashy ride over the harshest obstacles. Cracks in the road, larger speed bumps, and fractured pavement result in sharp, booming thuds in the cabin, which is very unlike the rest of the experience. Perhaps it's that the Maybach is so quiet that flaws are more readily communicated, but it's an annoying wrinkle in an otherwise serene experience.

The primary ride quality (big, loping bumps and waves) is exceptional. Very little of the actual vertical motion is felt in the cabin. Over long highway stretches, you couldn’t find a quieter, more comfortable, and relaxing car this side of a Rolls-Royce.

Verdict: A Villainous V12 Sedan

Photo by: Chris Rosales / Motor1

The V12 S-Class lives to fight another day, and it’s fighting a good fight. Though it is reserved for the ultra-rich—with a starting price of $2490,000—it’s nice to know that the ultra-aspirational luxury sedan is still around, and that a big, intimidating, V12 cruiser still exists. You can also craft it into any image of your choosing, which doesn’t necessarily have to be villainous.

What do you think?

But what the Maybach S-Class is, and will always feel like, is “more.” It’s not just a luxury sedan; it’s the ultimate expression of a Mercedes luxury sedan, and everything that comes with it. For that reason alone, it’s easier to love than almost any other luxury sedan.

Just know this: Be afraid if a Maybach S-Class pulls up on you.

Competitors

Gallery: 2027 Mercedes-Maybach S680 First Drive Review

2027 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class Engine Twin-Turbocharged 6.0-Liter V12 Output 621 Horsepower / 664 Pound-Feet Transmission Nine-Speed Automatic Drive Type All-Wheel Drive Speed 0-60 MPH 4.3 Seconds (est.) Maximum speed 155 Miles Per Hour Weight 5,280 Pounds Efficiency 12 City / 20 Highway / 15 Combined Seating Capacity 4 Cargo Volume 12.1 Cubic Feet Base Price $249,000

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