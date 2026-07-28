Florida Man Drives Chevrolet Camaro. Then He Notices An Anonymous Letter On His Windshield

A Florida man who owns a Camaro SS received an anonymous letter from someone in his apartment complex. The letter called him out and claimed that “nobody is impressed” with his Camaro SS.

In a TikTok with over 5.1 million views as of this writing, Florida man Jay (@vvsjay1) shows the letter that was left on the windshield of his Camaro SS. “POV Apartment living,” the onscreen text reads.

The letter calls him out for what the sender intimates is unneighborly behavior.

“To the owner of the loud car. This is an anonymous note because many of your neighbors don’t feel comfortable saying this to your face. You may think the loud revving, intentional backfires, and repeated engine noises make your car sound impressive or get positive attention. It doesn’t. To the overwhelming majority of people who hear it, it’s simply loud, disruptive, and inconsiderate,” it reads.

The typed letter accuses Jay of disturbing other residents of the apartment complex, which they say includes remote workers, people with young children, military veterans, people trying to sleep.

“The reaction isn’t admiration,” they wrote, per the posted text of the letter. “It’s frustration, weary, and exhaustion. Most people aren’t thinking, ‘That’s a cool car and the driver is so cool and powerful.’ They’re thinking, ‘There goes that inconsiderate, narcissistic neighbor again.’”

The anonymous writer acknowledges the Camaro SS is a beautiful car and says he has “every right to enjoy” it.

“But there is a difference between enjoying your loud vehicle on a public street versus being so inconsiderate in your own neighborhood of hard working families,” they write. “Please stop revving the engine and intentionally creating unnecessary noises in our community. Please be considerate. Thank you for being a better neighbor.”

For the sign off, the writer refers to an article in Psychology Today and a sketch comedy skit by Trevor Wallace.

“PS: Do a Good search and look up ‘Who Wants A Loud Car’ published by Psychology Today. Also search for ‘POV: you drive a loud car’ on YouTube.” the letter concludes.

Jay doesn’t think that the scolding is warranted.

“I don’t drive my car recklessly,” he says in the TikTok’s caption. “My car is naturally loud, it's a V-8 & has a cold air intake. I drive as calm & quiet as possible and no matter what I get blamed for driving too ‘loud.’ I worked hard for this car so I’m not gonna let my neighbors tell me how to drive it. It’s an apartment complex; if the sound of a car bothers you too [much] get a house. Simple.”

Gallery: Hertz Chevrolet Camaro SS / ZL1 8

“He Thought Everyone Was Gonna Be On His Side”

While Jay may insist he’s done nothing to disturb his neighbors, people who watched his video aren’t so sure. Many roasted him for having such a loud car. Several said that driving cars that loud give them the ick.

“Noo like she’s right…. Because it's corny af,” one TikTok commenter wrote. (The neighbor’s gender is unknown.”

“Biggest ick is a loud corny car,” another commented.

“Owning a loud car while living in an apartment complex is high-key selfish,” a third added.

Others appreciated his neighbor’s approach.

“The letter was actually very respectful,” one wrote.

“Bro getting constructive criticism,” one commented.

Several pointed out that the comment section did not side with Jay.

“Nobody on his side in the comments frying me,” one wrote.

“He thought everyone was gonna be on his side,” another added.

Who Wants A Loud Car?

With thousands, sometimes millions, of the same model vehicles cruising the streets, modifications are an excellent way to make your ride stand out. Some do this by spray painting it with pink glitter, adding stickers, or getting a bigger exhaust pipe to make it louder.

Loud cars are popular in some circles, not so much in others—presumably like Jay’s apartment complex.

Third Coast Auto Group reports that drivers seek loud cars to have a thrilling drive, performance boost, optimized shift notification, and to show off.

For detractors, loud cars are obnoxious and cringe. According to an article cited by the anonymous letter writer, there may be some science behind it. Psychology Today reports, “Those higher in sadism and psychopathy may be more drawn to disruptive cars.” The outlet reports that a study suggests people with loud cars intentionally modify their exhaust pipes to scare people or otherwise cause disruptions.

One person who commented on Jay’s post was impressed by the flex.

What do you think?

They said, “Giving you links to psychologically explain your behavior is crazyyyy. I’m writing that down.”

Motor1 has contacted Jay via Instagram and TikTok direct message. We’ll update the story if he responds.

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