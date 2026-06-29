 Skip to main content

Chime in with article commenting.

Hyundai Recalls 96,000 SUVs For Bad Displays

The Hyundai Tucson’s instrument panel could go blank during vehicle operation.  

2025 Hyundai Tucson
Photo by: Hyundai
Anthony Alaniz Anthony Alaniz
By: Anthony Alaniz
at 3:00pm ET
Add Motor1.com as a preferred source in Google
Comment

The Breakdown

  • Hyundai is recalling 96,310 SUVs due to faulty instrument panel displays.  
  • The instrument panel on the 2025-2026 Tucson can go blank during vehicle operation.  
  • Hyundai will fix the issue with a software update and make it available over the air when it’s ready.  

Hyundai has issued a recall for 96,310 SUVs. The vehicles might have an instrument panel display that could go blank while driving.  

The recall affects the 2025-2026 Tucson, including the two hybrid variants. According to the recall report, a software logic issue between the instrument panel and the head-up display could cause the display to intermittently reboot during operation.  

If this happens, the driver might be unable to see vital vehicle gauges, such as the speedometer and fuel gauge, or vehicle notifications. Vehicles with this issue fail to meet the Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard.

Photo by: Hyundai

Hyundai began investigating in July 2025 after a customer reported that the display intermittently failed to work. Over the next 10 months, Hyundai eventually discovered an intermittent connection issue with the HUD external harness that could cause the screens to reboot and issued the recall earlier this month.  

What do you think?
View
Comments

Hyundai says it is not aware of any crashes, fires, injuries, or fatalities related to the issue. The automaker will instruct affected owners to bring their vehicles to a Hyundai dealer. A technician will update the vehicle's instrument panel software, but the automaker is working on an over-the-air update that Hyundai will issue when it is available.  

2025 Hyundai Tucson
107
2025 Hyundai Tucson 2025 Hyundai Tucson 2025 Hyundai Tucson 2025 Hyundai Tucson 2025 Hyundai Tucson 2025 Hyundai Tucson

Motor1’s Take: As automakers cram more software into cars, getting all that code to flawlessly work as designed can be a challenge. It seems like many automakers, not just Hyundai, are suffering from software issues that bork in-car displays—and that’s dangerous. 

Recall Roundup

Land Rover Recalls 250,000 SUVs For Bad Airbags
The Aston Martin Valkyrie Has One Of The Most Unusual Recalls We've Ever Seen
Honda Recalls 880,000 SUVs For Wheels That Could Fall Off
Ford Recalls Half A Million SUVs Over Potential Interior Safety Issue
Stay informed with our newsletter every weekday
For more info, read our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use.

Source: National Highway Traffic Safety Administration

Share this Story
GO TO COMMENTS
(
)
Got a tip for us? Email: tips@motor1.com

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Hyundai Has 5 New Models Coming In 2026. Here's All Of Them

Honda Driver Goes To Pump Gas. Then He Sees The Label That His Car Recommends: 'Do You Go With This, This, Or That?'

Hyundai's Best-Selling SUV Got A Major Price Cut

Jeep Quietly Announces Three New Models For Europe

Hyundai Could Be The Next Automaker To Go Hybrid-Only

Woman Goes 4 Years Without An Oil Change. Then She Goes To Take 5: ‘I’m So Nervous’

Hyundai Hints The New Elantra N Will Be Even Wider