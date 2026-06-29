Hyundai Recalls 96,000 SUVs For Bad Displays

The Breakdown Hyundai is recalling 96,310 SUVs due to faulty instrument panel displays.

The instrument panel on the 2025-2026 Tucson can go blank during vehicle operation.

Hyundai will fix the issue with a software update and make it available over the air when it’s ready.

Hyundai has issued a recall for 96,310 SUVs. The vehicles might have an instrument panel display that could go blank while driving.

The recall affects the 2025-2026 Tucson, including the two hybrid variants. According to the recall report, a software logic issue between the instrument panel and the head-up display could cause the display to intermittently reboot during operation.

If this happens, the driver might be unable to see vital vehicle gauges, such as the speedometer and fuel gauge, or vehicle notifications. Vehicles with this issue fail to meet the Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard.

Photo by: Hyundai

Hyundai began investigating in July 2025 after a customer reported that the display intermittently failed to work. Over the next 10 months, Hyundai eventually discovered an intermittent connection issue with the HUD external harness that could cause the screens to reboot and issued the recall earlier this month.

What do you think?

Hyundai says it is not aware of any crashes, fires, injuries, or fatalities related to the issue. The automaker will instruct affected owners to bring their vehicles to a Hyundai dealer. A technician will update the vehicle's instrument panel software, but the automaker is working on an over-the-air update that Hyundai will issue when it is available.

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Motor1’s Take: As automakers cram more software into cars, getting all that code to flawlessly work as designed can be a challenge. It seems like many automakers, not just Hyundai, are suffering from software issues that bork in-car displays—and that’s dangerous.

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