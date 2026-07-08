Man Orders Car From Dealership With Less Than 200 Miles On It. Then He Realizes He Just Ordered From Another State: 'Big Mistake'

A Jeep salesman went above and behind to find the exact Jeep a customer was looking for. Then he realized that the Jeep was actually in another state. This mistake ended up costing him the deal.

In a TikTok, car salesman Cameron Weeks (@weeksatthewheel) goes into detail on what went down.

The potential buyer pulled up in a 2020 Jeep Wrangler looking to upgrade to a specific 2026 Jeep Wrangler. After a few test drives and deep dives into the different Wrangler options, Weeks discovered the man wanted a black rubicon with the one touch top.

“The one-touch top was something he knows he now really, really wanted,” Weeks reveals.

Weeks’ lot did have a black rubicon. However, it wasn’t the one-touch top; it was a three piece hardtop. The man asked if he could find one elsewhere because he wanted to buy from Weeks’ dealership.

Weeks started looking for nearby dealers with the black rubicon one-touch top. He notes that his dealership tries to stay within 150 miles to ensure the vehicle doesn’t rack up too many miles during transport.

His manager eventually found one and Weeks’ began arranging transport. He told the customer to expect it to have less than 200 miles and to anticipate delivery within days. The customer made a deposit and left.

Then Weeks discovered a mistake that turned out to be a dealbreaker.

“I didn’t officially check to see how far that dealership was. This is a big crucial mistake on my end,” Weeks admits.

Turns out, this dealership is out of state.

“I find out it’s four to five hours one way. The vehicle was in Charleston, South Carolina. I’m located in Winston Salem, North Carolina,” he reveals.

This meant he wouldn't be able to deliver the Jeep to the customer on Monday as promised. He called and let him know about the delay and that the Jeep would have closer to 300 or 350 miles on it.

His customer wasn’t pleased. To try to make up for the mistake, Weeks offered to pay for three oil changes, tire rotations, and include all weather floor mats.

This wasn’t enough. Weeks’ customer asked him to reduce the price by $1,000 as compensation. Weeks declined and the man agreed to the purchase.

The Jeep was delivered that Monday night. But by then the man had changed his mind. He backed out of the deal. He said the mileage would be too high and that the Jeep didn’t suit his needs anymore.

In a last-ditch effort, Weeks managed to get the dealership owner to agree to the $1,000 discount.

The customer agreed initially only to back out an hour later.

“It’s been too much back and forth. This is just too much of a hassle. I no longer want the Jeep. Thank you. I want my deposit back,” the man purportedly said.

Although disappointed, Weeks accepts responsibility.

“I’m gonna do everything I can possibly do to try to make up for said mistake. I missed my bonus by one. That was the one that literally cost me my bonus,” Weeks concludes.

‘Seems Like He Had Zero Intention Of Buying It’

While Weeks may be willing to take the blame, some commenters saw things differently. A few speculated that the man had no intention of buying the Jeep and used the change in plans as an excuse.

“He wasn't buying anyway...someone talked him out of it,” one opined.

“Seems like he had zero intention of buying it,” another agreed.

“He bought somewhere else......you'll never know why,” a third said.

Others believed the delay caused the man to back out.

“You gave him too much time to reconsider and too many reasons to justify it,” one shared.

“Those little things can definitely turn people off of getting a vehicle from a dealership,” another added.

One viewer offered support and sympathy for the whole situation.

“People are so ridiculous. Mistakes happen and you did the best job you could. I think you would be better to sell it to someone else. You will make more money,” they said.

Can You Return A Car?

Buying a car can involve hours spent doing research, browsing inventory, test drives, and negotiating. So when the process finally gets completed with paperwork signed, it’s usually a huge relief for both parties involved.

However, as time passes, some may experience buyers' remorse. They may second guess the purchase or have someone close to them, like a significant other, urge them to return the car.

During the negotiation phase, you can pull out of the deal at any time. But once the paperwork is signed, return options are scarce.

Some dealerships give customers a no questions asked grace period to return a vehicle. But they’re generally not required to.

AutoTrader reports that most car sales are final and that there typically isn’t a return period. When the contract is signed, federal law protects dealerships from customers canceling the contract. Just because the customer changed their mind, that doesn’t mean they can return the car.

What do you think?

There are some situations in which you can return a vehicle, such as if there’s a manufacturing defect that qualifies it as a lemon, when financing falls through, or if it’s within the dealership’s grace period and mileage limitations.

Motor1 has contacted Weeks via email and commented on the post. This post will be updated if he replies.

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