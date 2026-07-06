Hennessey's New Hypercar Packs Over 2,000 Horsepower And A Manual

The Hennessey Venom F5 is already one of the most bonkers hypercars on the planet, packing 1,817 horsepower and a claimed top speed of 311 mph. But at this year's Goodwood Festival of Speed in the UK, Hennessey is unveiling an even more outrageous version: the Venom F5-M.

The "M" stands for "Manual"—as it should. Hennessey first announced the F5-M back in 2024, promising a six-speed gated manual transmission paired with 1,817 horsepower. But the production version takes things up a notch.

2027 Hennessey Venom F5-M Photo by: Hennessey Performance

Dial 'M' For Manual

The Venom F5-M now produces a staggering 2,031 hp from its twin-turbocharged 6.6-liter V8. That makes it one of the most powerful production cars on the planet, trailing only the Rimac Nevera R (2,107 hp) and Koenigsegg Gemera (2,300 hp). All of that power is sent exclusively to the rear wheels through a six-speed gated manual transmission.

The monster powertrain sits inside a new carbon-fiber monocoque chassis wrapped in revised bodywork, including an integrated roof scoop and a massive 55.0-inch dorsal fin designed to generate additional downforce, especially at over 200 mph. The F5-M will be offered exclusively as a roadster and introduces adaptive suspension to the Venom lineup for the first time.

The first production F5-M, shown here, was commissioned by a UK customer working with Hennessey's bespoke Maverick division. It wears exposed purple carbon fiber, real 24-karat gold accents, and hand-painted flags on either side of the dorsal fin. It even bears the family name of its very lucky owner: 'Sheikh.'

Photos by: Hennessey Performance Photos by: Hennessey Performance

The Price Of Performance

Owning one of these manual American hypercars won't come cheap. Hennessey plans to build just 12 examples of the Venom F5-M, each priced at $2.65 million. Not that the standard coupe is that much cheaper, with a starting price of around $2.1 million for the coupe.

What do you think?

The Venom F5-M makes its production debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, where it will tackle the legendary hill climb twice a day throughout the four-day event. Racing driver Alex Brundle will be behind the wheel.

Motor1's Take: Just when you thought the Venom F5 couldn't get any more ridiculous, Hennessey went and added more power, an adaptive suspension, and a gated six-speed manual transmission. It sounds insane—in the best possible way.

Gallery: 2027 Hennessey Venom F5-M

39 Source: Hennessey Performance

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