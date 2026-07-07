The Fiat Topolino Is America's Cheapest New 'Car' At Just $15,000

the breakdown The Fiat Topolino is now America’s cheapest new “car,” starting at just $14,985.

It has just 8 hp and a top speed of 19 mph.

The 5.0-kWh battery returns 46 miles of range.

Fiat plans to offer a free kit that raises the Topolino’s speed to 25 mph so it can qualify as a Low Speed Vehicle.

We all know that cheap cars have long been dead in America. With once sub-$20,000 options like the Nissan Versa going the way of the dodo, the cheapest new car you can still get these days is the Hyundai Venue, which comes in at $22,150 with destination.

But now there’s a new king of affordable driving: the Fiat Topolino.

At just $14,985 with destination ($13,995 before destination), the Topolino is officially the cheapest new "car" you can buy in America. We put "car" in quotes here because, well, it’s closer to a golf cart than an actual, street-legal vehicle.

A Stylish Italian Golf Cart

2026 Fiat Topolino Photo by: Fiat

With a whopping 8 horsepower on tap—that’s right, 8—the Topolino has a blistering top speed of 19 miles per hour. The tiny 5.0-kilowatt-hour battery yields 46 miles of range on a charge, while recharging takes about five hours on a traditional AC connection.

Standard features include things like LED headlights and taillights, side mirrors, and of course, seat belts. Inside, there’s a digital gauge cluster, a phone holder, and a USB-C charge port. A set of 14-inch wheels also comes standard, and you can choose any color as long as it’s Verde Vita green.

Photos by: Fiat

Buyers can option their Topolino with or without doors. The standard version has two hinged doors and a sunroof, while the Dolce Vita trim ditches the doors for rope barriers and a cloth soft-top roof instead. No matter which trim you choose, the Topolino still costs $14,985.

The big downside is that the Topolino technically isn’t street legal; it’s actually classified as a quadricycle. That said, Fiat will offer a street-legal kit beginning later this year, which ups the top speed to 25 miles per hour, allowing it to meet the classification of a "Low Speed Vehicle,” able to be driven on roads with speed limits of less than 25 mph at no extra cost.

What do you think?

Want one? You can head to Fiat’s website right now and place an order.

20 Source: Fiat

Motor1's Take: America wanted ultra-affordable cars? Well, here it is. The new Topolino would make a perfect runabout for coastal towns or retiree neighborhoods.

Source: Fiat

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