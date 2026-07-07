The Next Range Rover Velar Could Look Very Different

THE BREAKDOWN The second-generation Range Rover Velar is reportedly coming in the next six months.

There will be EV and hybrid powertrains available.

Styling will be more sedan-like with no rear window.

It's been nearly a decade since Land Rover added a new model to the Range Rover family. That model, the Range Rover Velar, is still in its first generation despite being nearly 10 years old. A second-generation is set to arrive in the next six months, and according to Autocar, it will be a major departure from the current Velar.

The Range Rover Velar will be the first Land Rover product revealed on the company's new modular longitudinal architecture (MLA) platform. MLA was originally planned for electric vehicles only, but has since been confirmed to support hybrid powertrains as well.

Range Rover Velar SV Autobiography Photo by: Land Rover

Fresh Powertrains, New Look

Land Rover said previously that its first MLA vehicle will "provide flexibility in the future through a full hybrid electric vehicle propulsion offering." In other words, there will be a hybrid and an EV, though it's unconfirmed if both will be sold in the United States.

In terms of design, this will also be one of the last Land Rover models penned by former Jaguar Land Rover chief creative officer Gerry McGovern. The current Velar hasn't changed much since it debuted back in 2017, but this new model is set to change that by adopting a more car-like appearance.

We expect to see a heavily raked rear end, not unlike what you'd expect from a Coupe SUV such as a BMW X4. Similar to the Jaguar Type 01, the Velar will not have a rear window, instead relying on a camera for the driver to see out of the back. The Polestar 4 has a similar rear end design, though that model is now banned from sale in the US.

Not much is known about the MLA platform and its capabilities other than it is rumored to feature an 800-volt architecture. This means the electric Velar should feature fast charging on par with some of the most advanced EVs currently on sale.

What do you think?

Following the launch of the Velar, the MLA platform should also spawn the long-awaited "baby Defender" model, which will also have hybrid and EV variants.

Motor1's Take: The current Range Rover Velar feels like it has been forgotten by Land Rover; the design is stale, and the powertrains are nothing special in its class. Turning the Velar into an EV and morphing it into a high-riding sedan-like vehicle makes it feel somewhat different from its Range Rover siblings, something this model desperately needs.

Source: Autocar

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